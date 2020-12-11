Opelika-based nonprofit Gifts from Above met at the Alexander City Housing Authority on Thursday to distribute meals, masks and hand sanitizer to the elderly.
While Gifts from Above operates in five counties including Tallapoosa, its chair, Opelika resident Reginald Harkins, happens to be an Alex City native and associate minister at Seleeta Baptist Church on Booker Street.
“It feels great giving back to my hometown,” Harkins said. “I grew up here and I learned a lot of things from the elderly people here in Alex City so it feels great to give back to them.”
Gifts from Above board members and volunteers delivered door-to-door at five local public housing units on Thursday, starting at Adams Court where the housing authority office is located before dispersing in vans to the rest.
“Wherever the need is, that’s where we are planning to go,” board member and pediatrician Dr. Melissa Harkins said.
Stephon Fuller, one of those to receive supplies Thursday, spoke highly of the organization.
“They have been wonderful people,” Fuller said. “They are always looking out for the elders.”
While most charities stick to non-perishable items, Gifts from Above has in the past delivered items like juice, apples, pizza and sliders, Fuller said.
Fuller, who is on food assistance and disability, said locals can always count on the nonprofit to give advice on Medicare or Medicaid or point them to the right program in times of crisis.
“They’re always looking out for our best interests,” he said.
Ordinarily, Gifts from Above provides Thanksgiving dinner at the housing authority, but that was tabled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We want our organization to get back out in the community,” Reginald Harkins said. “Today, we really couldn’t really talk and hand stuff to the elderly like we wanted to because of the pandemic.”
Instead, they met recipients at their doors, handling bagged supplies carefully with masks and gloves.
“We just want to give Christmas cheer to all the elderly, and we just pray that this vaccine will come out and we can all get back out and have fun with each other,” Harkins said. “But it was still fun that we could get out and give them something.”