Alexander City Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting
Kenny Dean was given the Community Spirit Award during the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting in April of 2022. 

 File / The Outlook

The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting nominations for the organization’s two prestigious annual honors.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

