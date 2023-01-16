The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting nominations for the organization’s two prestigious annual honors.
According to Kim Dunn, the chamber’s vice president of marketing and special events, submissions may now be submitted for the organization’s Community Spirit Award and Business Person of the Year.
Dunn said nominations have opened at this time in order for award recipients to be announced during the Chamber’s annual meeting on Thursday, February, 23.
“They've been long-time awards that we have given away, and we generally pull together a committee of some chamber board members or a couple of members at large to review nominations,” Dunn said.
For the Community Spirit Award, Dunn noted qualificationsas defining an individual who embodies the principles of community leadership, selflessness, integrity, and promotes the good of the community through either a profession or volunteer activities.
“It's the person in our community who really exemplifies what community spirit and involvement is all about. Those few people that just stand out above the crowd with what they do,” Dunn said.
In the case of the Business Person of the Year,the recipient is based upon the individual's outstanding achievement, leadership, loyalty and dedication to a profession, and to the business community of Alexander City.
Nominees for the both awards must be members of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce. Nominations can be submitted for either category through the Chamber’s website.
Award recipients will receive a plaque during the Chamber's annual meeting.
