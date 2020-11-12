Shanetta Nelson was driving home on Elkahatchee Road with her 1-year-old daughter Tamiah on Thursday afternoon when the temperature gauge began to rise.
“I was riding down the road when the hot hand started going up,” Nelson said. “I tried to make it to the house, and then there were five pops on the passenger side.”
Nelson said smoke began to rise from the engine and she pulled over a couple of miles from U.S. Highway 280 when she saw flames.
“At that point I grabbed my baby and got out,” Nelson said. “We ran up the hill and got some help. (Another driver) poured a bottle of water on it and that put it out, but it flamed back up.”
When Alexander City police and firefighters arrived on the scene, the car was already fully engulfed in flames.
Within minutes, the fire was out as crews began working to remove the debris from the roadway.
Although nobody was injured, Nelson said they lost baby supplies along with the car, including diapers, milk and a car seat.