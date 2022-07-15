Could two buildings in downtown Alexander City be demolished in the near future?
It appears they could be as the city doesn’t have at least $6 million in spare cash to renovate the old city hall and police department and no one is stepping forward with an idea to put the buildings to use and the funds to do it.
City leaders are willing to pretty much give the structures away to anyone with a good idea and the financial means to renovate the buildings. Ideas have been tossed around in council meetings, public hearings and Wednesday in a town hall format. For a second time in two years the city is seeking requests for proposals (RFP) to start the process of an entity outside of the city to take over the buildings.
“The only responses we got were people wanting to be hired to tear the buildings down,” Mayor Woody Baird said. “They got no proposals for revamping them.”
Baird said if the buildings were down, the city had a chance about a year ago to allow someone to redevelop the space.
“We couldn’t realize it at the time,” Baird said. “It might come back in the future. It made us aware of that property needing to be prepared so when something comes in we can take advantage of it.”
“It would have revitalized downtown,” Baird said. “It would have reinvented downtown Alexander City. Right now it's on hold. If we get the buildings down and that idea represents itself, then we could reinvent downtown and put Alex City on the map and tie it to the lake.”
A year ago the city didn’t have the $400,000 to demolish the buildings. Last month the council approved the sale of old Russell Corp. No. 8 and No. 9 mills and Warehouses 16, 17 and 18 to Amadeus Group. Baird said city staff want to use a portion of the proceeds to take the buildings down.
“We will have enough money and take those buildings down and prep that for a flat, green field so it could be developed,” Baird said. “If somebody comes in with a proposal and they want to do something, we would be ready and could move forward.”
Baird said a demolition expert said it might not cost the $400,000 to take the buildings down. The only way to determine the cost is to let bids on demolition.
But before a bid process starts, the council decided last month to try another round of RFPs.
“So far we have received about eight responses and none in the last 10 days,” Baird said. “The only thing we are getting are people wanting to be our demolition agent or suggestions with no money attached.”
Ideas at the town hall varied from tearing the buildings down to creating a museum, jewelry store, hands on children’s museum but none with funding sources.
City leaders including Baird and council president Buffy Colvin said the city doesn’t currently have the means to redevelop the buildings but would give them away with conditions.
“If anyone wants those buildings, they are going to have to show us they have the financial viability to adapt those buildings to ADA compliance, and turn them into something viable and revitalize downtown,” Baird said.
City leaders don’t want the city or anyone else to allow the buildings to deteriorate much further.
Any new construction on the site would have to meet requirements of city ordinances for setback and aesthetic for the downtown area.
Baird said he and city staff were prepared to make the recommendation to demolish the buildings to the council after July 31 if no viable RFPs come in.
“It will go to the [historic preservation council] to get an opinion from them about it being viable,” Baird said. “If they agree we will start moving forward.”
Baird said the move is to take advantage of short term funding the city will have. It will also allow the council to move more quickly on ideas presented on the space.
“We want to be prepared to take advantage of any opportunity that might come to revitalize downtown,” Baird said. “We need something. Main Street has done a great job in bringing downtown along. We have a lot of new development, but we could have more. We need something to kick start that development and turn it into something bigger.”