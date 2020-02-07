Tallapoosa County saw its fair share of rain and wind Thursday but escaped the day without any significant damage.
Numerous trees were downed causing some residents to lose power as thunderstorms passed through and rain filled the streams.
“We had about 1,000 customers without power at the height,” Alexander City Light Department superintendent Ricky Waller said. “We got most of those back on quickly and the others should have power restored by dark.”
Thursday morning crews with the light department were on K Street trying to restore power after a massive oak tree fell, narrowly missing a home and trapping a dog in its doghouse. An employee with the light department freed it.
The damage of the fallen tree caused Jefferson Street to be closed momentarily as crews installed three new wires across the street. K Street remained closed for a while crews replaced transformers and other equipment to restore power in the area.
The K Street area was not the only area to lose power in Alexander City.
“We had some poles to break on Washington Street,” Waller said. “We also lost power on Coley Creek Road and the Bolton subdivision.”
There are about 8,000 customers of the Alexander City Light Department.
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said his department didn’t see too many issues. He said some traffic lights malfunctioned and some streets flooded but when the rain stopped, the streets quickly cleared.
According to the National Weather Service, Thomas C. Russell Field received 2.61 inches of rain as the two waves of the storm passed over the airport. The weather station recorded 72 degrees as the high temperature of the day at 7:30 a.m. just before the highest winds of the storm were recorded of 24 mph sustained with a gust reaching 41 mph. It was those winds that triggered the tree to fall into the power lines on K Street.
The warm temperature was noticed by Tallapoosa County EMA director Jason Moran.
“I woke up just before 3 a.m. to head to the office,” Moran said. “It was muggy.”
Moran said conditions were right for a more significant weather event, so Tallapoosa County got lucky.
“We saw the first round go through the northwest part of the county,” Moran said. “As the morning went on, the rain and winds covered the county. We saw some trees down with a few road blockages but nothing significant.”
Moran said the significant rainfall is already noticeable and if drivers see standing water they should turn around instead of driving through it.
“The creeks are full and coming out of their banks,” Moran said.