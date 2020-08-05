Law enforcement are scratching their heads after a police chase involving nearly a dozen police vehicles ended at Blue Creek on Wednesday afternoon.
Dadeville police chief Jonathan Floyd said the chase started near Jacksons Gap.
“It went all the way to Blue Creek,” Floyd said. “We had help from Jacksons Gap and (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) State Troopers.”
The Dadeville Police Department arrested and charged Joshua Scott Thomas, 28, of Talladega with reckless endangerment and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, which are misdemeanor charges, and multiple traffic violations.
Floyd was a little lost as to the reason behind the chase as the offender had no warrants the Dadeville Police Department was trying to serve.
“There was no reason for it,” Floyd said. “Sometimes you just scratch your head and wonder why.”