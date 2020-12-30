Russell Medical pathologist Dr. John Elgin was one of the first in line Monday morning as the hospital rolled out the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Having done his homework, Elgin said there should be no fear of either of the COVID-19 vaccines that have emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
“Something at this point is better than nothing,” Elgin said. “Looking at the research that has been done, I have said I will be the first to get it. Even if I have to get boosters and follow ups, I would rather have that level of protection for 6 months or a year than nothing at all.”
Phase 3 studies of the vaccines are ongoing still and likely to continue for years. Even if someone gets the vaccine, it is no reason to stop following the COVID-19 protocols as much is still unknown.
“You must continue to social distance and wear your masks,” Elgin said. “The vaccine helps prevent you from getting sick. However we don’t know at this point whether you can still be infected and spread it to others. There is ongoing research to see if you are shedding virus or if someone is completely protected from carrying it. They don’t know the answers to those questions now.”
The research for the vaccines is extensive and not necessarily new. Coronavirus isn’t new either.
“There has been a lot of ongoing research on coronavirus vaccines in the past,” Elgin said. “Coronavirus is a family of viruses that is well known to us and it has been around, such as the summer cold. In this case, the novel coronavirus, the genetic code for the virus was pretty much spelled out. The Chinese government had that information out pretty quickly. They had the RNA sequences for the virus within a month or so after the initial infections.”
The COVID-19 vaccines are unlike vaccines of the past.
“This is very different; this is messenger RNA,” Elgin said. “The process of developing a messenger RNA vaccine is much faster than the older routes in the past. This is the first messenger RNA vaccine rolled out to the public for use. They have been used for studies in the past but not actually rolled out for people to take it.”
Elgin said previous vaccines were often based on multiple proteins but the COVID-19 vaccines are based on the single S-protein that contributes to the viruses spikes. The vaccines are different in another way.
“Old vaccines are deactivated or attenuated virus, which means the live virus has somehow been altered so it is no longer infectious,” Elgin said.
The messenger RNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer stimulate the body’s immune system to produce antibodies to attack COVID-19 when it enters the body.
The emergency declaration from the FDA has the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) closely tracking where and to whom the vaccine is being distributed so more data can be collected and added to the Phase 3 studies.
“Usually Phase 3 studies take five years,” Elgin said. “They are being expedited to get data and look at results in a quicker time frame. That is adherent to the fact we have an ongoing pandemic. There is nothing you can do about it. That is the reason there is the emergency use authorization instead of going through the normal Phase 3 trials that can last anywhere from three to five years.”
Elgin said Moderna issued new information Tuesday about its vaccine that could change judgement on how often a vaccine should be given.
“They are showing the half life of the vaccine for people over 50 may actually only be about three months,” Elgin said. “They don’t know yet what that means in regards to the neutralizing antibody response. Is half the concentration of antibodies? Is it still going to be sufficient to protect for a while? That is the information we are going to have to wait for. Moderna was good enough to give us that information. Pfizer has given us nothing at this point. It might be they haven’t gotten to that information in their Phase 3 study yet. That doesn’t mean the vaccine isn’t protective, we just have to figure out how long it might be protective. A half life doesn't necessarily mean you are not protected for a period beyond those three months.”
For Elgin, the new information still doesn’t deter him from recommending getting the vaccine as it becomes available.
“It doesn’t dissuade me from getting the vaccine,” Elgin said. “Getting the vaccine versus nothing, you want to go the former route. Until we reach a population of people between 70% and 80% immune to the virus — and because it is a novel coronavirus, we don’t know where we will reach a period where the level of infectivity drops off. Until there are enough people infected and not enough ‘fresh meat’ left, the virus dies off (herd immunity). The bottom line is we want to reach herd immunity based on people being vaccinated, not on people being infected.”
Under normal circumstances the half-life wouldn’t be an issue as it would be studied for several years before the vaccine would be rolled out, but 2020 is far from normal.
“This is information that would have come out in a normal 3-to-5 year Phase 3 study,” Elgin said. “We can’t accommodate that because this is a pandemic.”
Elgin said he has been polling employees at Russell Medical about reactions to the vaccine. Elgin said more than 60% have said no reactions.
“The most common side effect is soreness in the arm,” Elgin said. “You can get mild grade fever. You can get flu-like symptoms. You can feel achy like you got the flu. Those symptoms will most likely be more common on the follow up injection. It is happening some on the first one.”
The side effects are not something to be seen as a negative.
“It is a positive sign,” Elgin said. “Side effects normally mean the vaccine is stimulating your immune system to develop antibodies against the virus itself. Having those symptoms shouldn’t worry people because it means your immune system is doing what it is supposed to be doing.”
Elgin said the vaccines would not stop someone from getting pregnant.
Another myth according to Elgin is the vaccines alter the body.
“This is not a retrovirus; it can’t attach to your DNA,” Elgin said. “It is producing proteins. It doesn’t go the opposite way to DNA and incorporate itself into your DNA structure and change you.”
As of Tuesday Russell Medical had reported 1,408 positive cases of COVID-19 to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and 34 deaths, according to Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy.
“Our urgent care numbers continue to climb as testing continues,” Foy said.
Not all of the cases and deaths come from Tallapoosa County as Russell Medical serves patients in Clay, Coosa, Elmore and Lee counties too. Russell Medical is not the only medical system in Tallapoosa County reporting cases. Tuesday ADPH reported Tallapoosa County with more than 2,300 cases and 98 deaths.
As of Tuesday, Russell Medical had 10 patients with COVID-19 amongst its halls, five of which are in intensive care.
Since March, Elgin said he has noticed trends with those sickest in ICU.
“There are statistics that show about 80% of patients in ICU are overweight; they are basically obese,” Elgin said. “What happens is there are more receptors for the virus in fat cells than just fat in other parts of the body. That can explain why people who are overweight are more likely to have a bad outcome. But there are a whole set of issues that put someone at great risk. There is a small percentage of people who are perfectly healthy and have bad outcomes. We have had people in this hospital with no underlying conditions, perfectly healthy in their 40s and 50s on the vent to expire from this virus. We don’t know definitely why.”
Elgin said another common trend among the COVID-19 patients in ICU is about 80% are deficient in vitamin D. Elgin recommends adults take between 5,000 and 10,000IU of D3 per day.
Elgin said the COVID-19 protocols have led to fewer cases of the flu this season.
“We are having very low positivity for the flu,” Elgin said. “It’s because of mask wearing.”