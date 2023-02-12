For a month or more rumors of a concrete batch plant have captivated discussions in the area.
Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird has even addressed the idea on a local television show. During a Jan. 10 episode of The Front Porch on WAXC, Baird told host Kenny Dean, “(The concrete plant) is a done deal as far as I’m concerned unless lightning strikes or unless some of these radicals that are spreading untruths get — I don’t know. But right now that I’m looking at it, I think it’s a done deal.”
A month later, Baird now knows the project is not as close to “done” as he originally stated.
Instead Baird said he and other city officials are still in the discussion-only phase and have talked to a developer about a concrete batch plant located in the old Russell Corp. campus now included in the Alexander City’s Central Alabama Business (CAB) Park District. It is a process similar to any other business trying to locate in Alexander City where conversations begin with city and development officials to see if developers can meet regulations of current zoning and building codes.
“It happens all the time,” Baird said. “A business owner has an idea they want to come to Alex City, but they don’t necessarily know all the rules and regulations.”
City employees and officials help guide business owners and developers to appropriate documents for regulations. The goal is to help any potential business to fully develop ideas before submitting plans and having them scrutinized in a public forum such as a planning commission meeting. Those discussions do not always get to a point where the planning commission evaluates them as some business owners and developers decide to either abandon the project or locate somewhere else.
According to city officials including Baird, no plans for a concrete batch plant have been submitted for the City of Alexander City to officially consider as of Wednesday.
It is evident conversations between city officials including Baird and those in the concrete batch plant business have happened. Baird said the potential concrete batch plant is being considered by Sitemix, which also runs another concrete business on Highway 50 near Highway 49 just south of Dadeville. It is an area with churches and retail businesses nearby.
“It is being talked about behind the old Russell Main Office,” Baird told The Outlook. “It would be where the grade drops off. They would use the topography to aid in the building of the plant.”
The potential site is currently owned and used by Amadeus Development Group, which is led by James Dodwell, Steven Fuller, Andrew McGreer and David Robinette. The group currently owns the proposed site and much of the old Russell Corp. campus. Amadeus developed and built Wyatt’s Tire and Service Center that faces Lee Street and the nearby medical building that is nearly completed.
Those projects went through Alexander City’s planning commission and met landscape and facade requirements of the CAB district.
“Any project that comes to the old Russell campus has to meet the requirements of the CAB,” Alexander City Community Development Director Amanda Thomas said.
The Amadeus Group intends only to sell the land, according to an Amadeus spokesperson. One benefit of the potential concrete plant development is it could create enough manufacturing jobs for the state to reward a grant to fix the large dip in Central Boulevard between Lee Street and Russell Road. According to the spokesperson, that potential project would level the roadway all the way through to Russell Marine Boating & Outdoors Store.
Other nearby properties to the potential concrete batch plant include a neighborhood, in which the closest house is 375 yards; the Harbor Learning Academy and the Tallapoosa County Courthouse Annex, both of which are about 550 yards away. A potential batch concrete plant would certainly increase the amount of industrial traffic in the area.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has addressed discharges from concrete batch plants with a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) General Permit. It was issued in August 2022 to allow the discharge into “All waters of the state not designated outstanding national resource waters or outstanding Alabama waters.”
While Lake Martin has been declared a “Treasured Lake,” the tributaries are not included in the designation. Any potential discharge from any development on the old Russell Corp. campus would not go directly into Lake Martin, but first unnamed creeks before entering Sugar Creek.
According to Alexander City zoning ordinances the CAB district allows ‘Light Industry, I-1’ businesses.
Currently there are two concrete batch plants in Alexander City that have been in operation for decades. One is not in the city limits but the police jurisdiction and not subject to zoning requirements, according to city officials. The other is on Dadeville Road near U.S. Highway 280. That site is zoned I-1 according to city officials. The I-1 zoning limits what type of industry can come into such zones.
“The purpose of this district is to provide opportunities for the development of large industrial operations that will have minimal impacts on the natural environment or surrounding properties…,” the city ordinance states. “Such uses shall not produce discharges that require the issuance of a NPDES minor or major operating permit of an ADEM air quality control permit for the primary production process.”
According to Baird on the Jan. 10 episode of The Front Porch, an NPDES permit was already in the process of being issued. “Do you think ADEM would issue us a permit if there was anything wrong with the plant, if it was going to put out bad air or water?” Baird asked Dean on the show.
However, according to ADEM, a permit for this specific concrete batch plant had not been issued. Instead, the “General Permit” should cover this type of plant. But because it is a general permit rather than a “minor or major permit,” it leaves some room for interpretation when it comes to the city’s zoning ordinance.
Another restriction of the CAB district is, “Activities in this district shall be carried on in completely enclosed buildings,” the ordinance states. “Storage may be permitted out-of-doors provided that within 100 feet of any other district, all storage shall be in completely enclosed buildings or shall be effectively screened by a wall or fence, which shall in no case be lower than the enclosed storage.”
The Alexander City Planning Commission meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the Alexander City Municipal complex, but the agenda does not include discussions of a concrete batch plant.
“There have been no plans submitted to the city to submit to the development committee to submit to the planning commission,” Thomas said. “There is nothing for discussion until plans for a potential concrete batch plant come before the planning commission.”
Although it is not an agenda item, the idea of a concrete plant and its possible location can still be discussed.
Baird said there is a need for another concrete batch plant in Alexander City.
“There is the Wicker Point development that is starting,” Baird said. “We have other housing developments we are confident will be coming.”
But even current projects have seen the need for concrete.
“Just the other day we had a situation on the new sewer line and the lift station at Robinson Road and [U.S. Highway] 280,” Baird said. “They needed 13 yards of concrete and needed it the next day. They called the two concrete plants here in Alexander City; they were 10 days out. They got it from Conn-Crete in Sylacauga. It is absolutely needed.”