Alexander City police investigators are trying to solve a mysterious Sunday morning attack.
Authorities were notified of an assault after a victim appeared at the emergency room at Russell Medical on Sunday. Alexander City police chief Jay Turner was tightlipped Monday afternoon as to the circumstances and exact location of Sunday’s attack on a 66-year-old man.
“We are investigating an assault that happened off of Highway 22,” Turner said. “This appears to be an isolated incident at this time.”
Turner said the case was far from being closed and the department is still gathering evidence.
“Investigators are hoping to speak with the victim (Monday) at a Birmingham area hospital,” Turner said.
Anyone with information about the Sunday morning incident is asked to call investigators at 256-234-3421.