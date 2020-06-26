adphnoon fri

Nearly 1,000 more new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

As of noon Friday, there are cumulatively 33,717 confirmed cases in the state which is an increase of 964 new cases in the last 24 hours. With today's increase, there have been about 3,000 new cases confirmed in the last three days alone.

Additionally, there are 466 probable cases in the state.

According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

In the last 14 days, there have been 9,553 new confirmed cases with 99,171 tests given.

Tallapoosa County didn't add any new cases in the last day, still at 534 confirmed cases. Tallapoosa County has 69 COVID-19 deaths to still rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.

ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 72 new cases and 1,091 tests given.

Coosa County didn't see an increase either, still at 54 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been nine new cases and 100 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.

Elmore County's added 14 new cases to be at 744 confirmed cases with one more death, now at 13 COVID-19 deaths. There are 14 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 245 new cases and 1,835 new tests.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 377,857 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 450 have been tested in Coosa County, 6,056 in Elmore County and 4,496 in Tallapoosa County.

Statewide, there have been 887 deaths due to COVID-19 and 20 probable deaths, according to ADPH.

Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday morning, 18,866 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.

"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."

There have been 2,653 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.

ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information around noon each day.

Montgomery35211870291
Jefferson348162434129
Mobile327134036133
Tuscaloosa17952033335
Marshall132690929
Lee10261075936
Shelby9141569723
Morgan88687973
Madison864256996
Franklin826360911
Walker763676313
Elmore744605613
Dallas72843578
Butler592235227
Chambers545284127
Tallapoosa534449669
Etowah521821513
DeKalb50641885
Baldwin500132749
Autauga482383210
Lowndes432130117
Russell40931470
Houston39686433
Pike38230375
Cullman36555443
Lauderdale35266794
Bullock347121910
Coffee33433731
Limestone33442330
Colbert33343405
Barbour30916501
Covington28024154
Sumter274132312
Hale270203319
Wilcox26711928
Marengo260258611
Clarke25221765
St. Clair23757922
Calhoun22859935
Dale22128270
Winston21421982
Escambia20821346
Talladega20649305
Jackson19640412
Chilton18922652
Choctaw18867412
Pickens18816366
Marion184207312
Blount18127951
Monroe17816532
Greene1608996
Conecuh1598313
Macon15913127
Bibb15019761
Randolph15013529
Henry13012344
Crenshaw12011443
Perry10413190
Washington9710466
Lawrence8511880
Cherokee6512257
Fayette6410731
Lamar638991
Geneva5913130
Coosa544501
Clay356812
Cleburne244811
Unknown or Out of StateN/A0N/A
 Cases:
33717		Tested:
377857		Deaths:
887
 

