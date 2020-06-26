Nearly 1,000 more new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of noon Friday, there are cumulatively 33,717 confirmed cases in the state which is an increase of 964 new cases in the last 24 hours. With today's increase, there have been about 3,000 new cases confirmed in the last three days alone.
Additionally, there are 466 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 9,553 new confirmed cases with 99,171 tests given.
Tallapoosa County didn't add any new cases in the last day, still at 534 confirmed cases. Tallapoosa County has 69 COVID-19 deaths to still rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.
ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 72 new cases and 1,091 tests given.
Coosa County didn't see an increase either, still at 54 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been nine new cases and 100 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Elmore County's added 14 new cases to be at 744 confirmed cases with one more death, now at 13 COVID-19 deaths. There are 14 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 245 new cases and 1,835 new tests.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 377,857 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 450 have been tested in Coosa County, 6,056 in Elmore County and 4,496 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 887 deaths due to COVID-19 and 20 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday morning, 18,866 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 2,653 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information around noon each day.
|Montgomery
|3521
|18702
|91
|Jefferson
|3481
|62434
|129
|Mobile
|3271
|34036
|133
|Tuscaloosa
|1795
|20333
|35
|Marshall
|1326
|9092
|9
|Lee
|1026
|10759
|36
|Shelby
|914
|15697
|23
|Morgan
|886
|8797
|3
|Madison
|864
|25699
|6
|Franklin
|826
|3609
|11
|Walker
|763
|6763
|13
|Elmore
|744
|6056
|13
|Dallas
|728
|4357
|8
|Butler
|592
|2352
|27
|Chambers
|545
|2841
|27
|Tallapoosa
|534
|4496
|69
|Etowah
|521
|8215
|13
|DeKalb
|506
|4188
|5
|Baldwin
|500
|13274
|9
|Autauga
|482
|3832
|10
|Lowndes
|432
|1301
|17
|Russell
|409
|3147
|0
|Houston
|396
|8643
|3
|Pike
|382
|3037
|5
|Cullman
|365
|5544
|3
|Lauderdale
|352
|6679
|4
|Bullock
|347
|1219
|10
|Coffee
|334
|3373
|1
|Limestone
|334
|4233
|0
|Colbert
|333
|4340
|5
|Barbour
|309
|1650
|1
|Covington
|280
|2415
|4
|Sumter
|274
|1323
|12
|Hale
|270
|2033
|19
|Wilcox
|267
|1192
|8
|Marengo
|260
|2586
|11
|Clarke
|252
|2176
|5
|St. Clair
|237
|5792
|2
|Calhoun
|228
|5993
|5
|Dale
|221
|2827
|0
|Winston
|214
|2198
|2
|Escambia
|208
|2134
|6
|Talladega
|206
|4930
|5
|Jackson
|196
|4041
|2
|Chilton
|189
|2265
|2
|Choctaw
|188
|674
|12
|Pickens
|188
|1636
|6
|Marion
|184
|2073
|12
|Blount
|181
|2795
|1
|Monroe
|178
|1653
|2
|Greene
|160
|899
|6
|Conecuh
|159
|831
|3
|Macon
|159
|1312
|7
|Bibb
|150
|1976
|1
|Randolph
|150
|1352
|9
|Henry
|130
|1234
|4
|Crenshaw
|120
|1144
|3
|Perry
|104
|1319
|0
|Washington
|97
|1046
|6
|Lawrence
|85
|1188
|0
|Cherokee
|65
|1225
|7
|Fayette
|64
|1073
|1
|Lamar
|63
|899
|1
|Geneva
|59
|1313
|0
|Coosa
|54
|450
|1
|Clay
|35
|681
|2
|Cleburne
|24
|481
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A