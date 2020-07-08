adph wed

Alabama added more than 1,000 new COVID-19 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 1,160 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state in the last day, coming to a cumulative number of 46,424 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Additionally, there are 538 probable cases in the state.

According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

In the last 14 days, there have been 13,665 new confirmed cases. The number of tests given, which is reported as 127,292, has not been updated in the last day.

Tallapoosa County is still at 606 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Tallapoosa County has 69 COVID-19 deaths to rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are eight probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death. ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 73 new cases and 1,088 tested.

Coosa County added one new case, now at 60 cumulative cases and one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been seven new cases and 135 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.

Elmore County's added 13 new cases in the last day to be at 975 confirmed cases and four more deaths, now at 19 total COVID-19 deaths. There are 14 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 252 new cases and 1,937 tested in the last two weeks.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 460,842 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 563 have been tested in Coosa County, 7,463 in Elmore County and 5,231 in Tallapoosa County.

Statewide, there have been 1,032 deaths due to COVID-19 and 26 probable deaths, according to ADPH.

Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and hasn't been updated since last Wednesday, 22,082 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.

"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."

There have been 3,006 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.

All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information around noon each day.

Here is the latest information in all counties as of 2 p.m. Wednesday:

Jefferson568778588161
Mobile431541476136
Montgomery427522284109
Tuscaloosa23822427848
Marshall18151140111
Madison1620326008
Lee14631319637
Shelby14142032824
Morgan1157104465
Baldwin1039179339
Walker1018787325
Elmore975746319
Dallas91853489
Franklin906406916
Etowah8341030113
DeKalb79055495
Chambers647348627
Autauga643469312
Butler637255928
Tallapoosa606523169
Russell58941740
Houston536100396
Limestone52556691
Lauderdale51482686
Cullman49066095
Lowndes479150922
Pike45234915
Colbert44251886
St. Clair44076702
Escambia43530678
Calhoun40375955
Coffee39240253
Covington381309410
Bullock369138710
Barbour36220522
Jackson34354302
Talladega33365087
Dale32637141
Marengo320288111
Hale317238322
Wilcox29513768
Clarke28725656
Sumter285142512
Winston27725283
Chilton27630442
Blount25836271
Monroe24421712
Pickens24418846
Marion241244114
Randolph22817119
Conecuh21810737
Macon20215579
Choctaw19974112
Bibb19822771
Greene1889998
Perry17916491
Henry14014503
Crenshaw12512703
Washington12112337
Lawrence11314190
Cherokee11115537
Geneva8615640
Lamar8010371
Fayette7212441
Clay698812
Coosa605631
Cleburne396171
Unknown or Out of StateN/A0N/A
 Cases:
46424		Tested:
467754		Deaths:
1032
 

