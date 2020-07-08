Alabama added more than 1,000 new COVID-19 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 1,160 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state in the last day, coming to a cumulative number of 46,424 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Additionally, there are 538 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 13,665 new confirmed cases. The number of tests given, which is reported as 127,292, has not been updated in the last day.
Tallapoosa County is still at 606 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Tallapoosa County has 69 COVID-19 deaths to rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are eight probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death. ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 73 new cases and 1,088 tested.
Coosa County added one new case, now at 60 cumulative cases and one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been seven new cases and 135 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Elmore County's added 13 new cases in the last day to be at 975 confirmed cases and four more deaths, now at 19 total COVID-19 deaths. There are 14 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 252 new cases and 1,937 tested in the last two weeks.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 460,842 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 563 have been tested in Coosa County, 7,463 in Elmore County and 5,231 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 1,032 deaths due to COVID-19 and 26 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and hasn't been updated since last Wednesday, 22,082 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 3,006 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information around noon each day.
Here is the latest information in all counties as of 2 p.m. Wednesday:
|Jefferson
|5687
|78588
|161
|Mobile
|4315
|41476
|136
|Montgomery
|4275
|22284
|109
|Tuscaloosa
|2382
|24278
|48
|Marshall
|1815
|11401
|11
|Madison
|1620
|32600
|8
|Lee
|1463
|13196
|37
|Shelby
|1414
|20328
|24
|Morgan
|1157
|10446
|5
|Baldwin
|1039
|17933
|9
|Walker
|1018
|7873
|25
|Elmore
|975
|7463
|19
|Dallas
|918
|5348
|9
|Franklin
|906
|4069
|16
|Etowah
|834
|10301
|13
|DeKalb
|790
|5549
|5
|Chambers
|647
|3486
|27
|Autauga
|643
|4693
|12
|Butler
|637
|2559
|28
|Tallapoosa
|606
|5231
|69
|Russell
|589
|4174
|0
|Houston
|536
|10039
|6
|Limestone
|525
|5669
|1
|Lauderdale
|514
|8268
|6
|Cullman
|490
|6609
|5
|Lowndes
|479
|1509
|22
|Pike
|452
|3491
|5
|Colbert
|442
|5188
|6
|St. Clair
|440
|7670
|2
|Escambia
|435
|3067
|8
|Calhoun
|403
|7595
|5
|Coffee
|392
|4025
|3
|Covington
|381
|3094
|10
|Bullock
|369
|1387
|10
|Barbour
|362
|2052
|2
|Jackson
|343
|5430
|2
|Talladega
|333
|6508
|7
|Dale
|326
|3714
|1
|Marengo
|320
|2881
|11
|Hale
|317
|2383
|22
|Wilcox
|295
|1376
|8
|Clarke
|287
|2565
|6
|Sumter
|285
|1425
|12
|Winston
|277
|2528
|3
|Chilton
|276
|3044
|2
|Blount
|258
|3627
|1
|Monroe
|244
|2171
|2
|Pickens
|244
|1884
|6
|Marion
|241
|2441
|14
|Randolph
|228
|1711
|9
|Conecuh
|218
|1073
|7
|Macon
|202
|1557
|9
|Choctaw
|199
|741
|12
|Bibb
|198
|2277
|1
|Greene
|188
|999
|8
|Perry
|179
|1649
|1
|Henry
|140
|1450
|3
|Crenshaw
|125
|1270
|3
|Washington
|121
|1233
|7
|Lawrence
|113
|1419
|0
|Cherokee
|111
|1553
|7
|Geneva
|86
|1564
|0
|Lamar
|80
|1037
|1
|Fayette
|72
|1244
|1
|Clay
|69
|881
|2
|Coosa
|60
|563
|1
|Cleburne
|39
|617
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A