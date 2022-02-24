"Critical race theory" isn't listed in the index of "The American Vision," Dadeville High School's 11th-grade United States history textbook. Nor is "Obama, Barack."
The omission is understandable considering that at the time the textbook was published, then-Senator Obama had only just been sworn in to represent Illinois. On the cover is a badge advertising the inclusion of a Time Magazine 2004 election update.
On Wednesday, Dadeville High School alumnus Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) presented House Bill 312, defining and banning the instruction of 11 "divisive concepts" in K-12 public schools, colleges and state agencies. Eleven opponents spoke out against the anti-critical race theory bill in a public hearing on the matter.
One of those opponents, Alabama State University professor and fellow Dadeville grad Dr. Robert White, gave a shout-out to their shared alma mater.
"Most of this fire and energy and stuff I get from my high school, Dadeville High School, and my 'contemporary issues' class — government class, economics class — taught by Ms. Davis," White said. "Hope I don't get in trouble for mentioning her name."
He also reminded Oliver of his challenge to debate, "at our old high school, on critical race theory or whatever else he wanted to talk about."
But another opponent, Alabama Department of Archives and History director Steve Murray, said many of the educators his department has trained say their classrooms are ill-equipped with resources to teach social studies.
Last year, the Alabama State Board of Education delayed a review of its social studies standards by five to six years. The state does not mandate a curriculum, but sets standard benchmarks for each grade level. The last update was in 2010.
Of the three history textbooks shared with The Outlook, two, the U.S. history textbook and "World History: Journey Across Time" were published in 2005 by McGraw-Hill. The third, "World History: Modern Times," is missing its copyright page, but appears to be about the same age. All three are marked "Alabama Edition."
But while the words "critical race theory" may not appear in K-12 textbooks, activists both for and against HB312 point this out as a help to their cause.
"It doesn't keep you from teaching anything you already teach," Oliver said Wednesday, adding that critical race theory, a term first used in the 1970s, is but one "divisive concept" addressed in the bill.
"It's something that's stayed in hibernation for years and years and years but in the last couple of years it has reemerged. As we see it now, it has infiltrated every school system we have in some form or fashion," he told Rep. Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham), when asked to name an example of where a "divisive concept" was being taught. "Now, no curriculum in the state of Alabama currently has any CRT [critical race theory] training, per se."
Bill opponents, however, such as Sarah McDaniel, who testified against it Wednesday, say its supporters have "bought into a manufactured crisis."