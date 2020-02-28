No injuries were reported in a small fire at the 100 block of Fairlane Circle on Thursday.
The Alexander City fire and police departments responded to a fire around 4:15 p.m. and extinguished it in minutes, according to fire chief Reese McAlister. The fire originated from a television stand and was contained to one area of the house.
Denzel Thompson was alone in his friend’s parent’s house downstairs when he ignored the smoke detectors because they typically go off when nothing happens, he said. As the sounds became more frequent and he smelled smoke he called 911.
“I opened up the door, let out all the smoke as best as I could and tried to save the dogs,” Thompson said.
The cause of the fire was unknown as of Thursday afternoon, according to McAlister.