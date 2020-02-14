Residents along Town Creek Road were awakened Thursday morning as a storm front passed through the area.
Brandon and Ashley Grant recently renovated their home by adding a bedroom on one end of their house for their daughter Eloise Grant. The family was sound asleep Thursday depending on weather radios and alerts via phone to keep them informed of possible dangerous weather.
“Breaking glass woke me up,” Brandon said. “I could hear the wind blowing in. My daughter’s bedroom is on the other side of the house. It was a mad rush to get there.”
Audra Whiteard was starting her morning routine and getting ready to drive her school bus route for Tallapoosa County Schools taking students to Horseshoe Bend School.
“I was watching it through the window,” Whiteard said. “It started getting loud, like a freight train.”
Robert Sims heard the storm coming.
“I heard a freight train,” Sims said. “I tried to get under the mattress, but it was too big.”
Trisha Wall was also awakened by the “sound of a freight train.”
“I was going to wake up my daughter,” Wall said. “It was too late. It was already here.”
The Grants, Whiteard, Sims and Wall all said they have weather radios and other ways to get weather alerts.
“I didn’t get an alert of any sort,” Wall said. “It scared me.”
Brandon Grant said he didn’t get an alert either.
“I was sleeping good,” Grant said. “It was a rude awakening.”
The National Weather Service had issued a tornado watch for Tallapoosa County and Tallapoosa County EMA director Jason Moran said the National Weather Service (NWS) sent out an update more than 30 minutes before the storm front passed through the area.
“The National Weather Service did issue a significant weather advisory at 3:22 a.m., but those do not get pushed out through alerts or weather radios,” Moran said.
Moran said the NWS keeps an eye on radar for what passed through the area Thursday morning but if something shows up for only one cycle on the radar screen then disappears, it is hard to issue a warning. He also said warnings for thunderstorms are not issued until winds are at 60 mph or hail is 1 inch in size.
Moran said the NWS is looking into the event.
“They are looking at their data,” Moran said. “They are also planning a visit to the area Friday.”
There has been no official determination yet if a tornado formed but some pine trees were snapped halfway up and others were pushed over. While most were pushed in almost the same direction, some downed trees were pointed to the path stretching from Town Creek to Hillabee Creek.
No other major damage was reported in Tallapoosa County. A tree fell across Highway 22 near Highway 49 and a vehicle struck it. On Cowpens Road, straight line winds caused a tree to fall and take out others. One vehicle struck the fallen trees and while the driver was getting out, the vehicle was struck by a second vehicle. A third vehicle struck the pile of trees and trucks and went airborne. No injuries were reported.
Back in Town Creek, everyone reported they were safe.
“Nobody was hurt,” Moran said.
The fallen trees took out Whiteard’s chicken coop but the chickens were pecking away in the yard.
“The hens are used to roaming the yard,” Whiteard said. “They are keeping the new rooster in line.”
Another resident of Town Creek Road reported columns to his porch were blown out as the wind lifted the porch and two columns fell.
The Grants lost a picture frame window to the wind and debris. Their air conditioner was also turned over. Besides downed trees Brandon said repair will be a lot of work.
The only significant damage was to Eloise’s outdoor toys.
“She had a playhouse,” Brandon said. “Part of it is here. The other part of it way over there. Her new swing set is under a tree. Thankfully we are all safe. It will just be a lot of work to clean up.”
Sims thought the storm was just a reminder from a higher power.
“Thankfully no one was hurt,” Sims said. “(God) could have taken us if He wanted. He can take us in daylight. He can take us at night. He was just reminding us he is still here.”