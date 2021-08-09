Wreck
Cliff Williams / The Outlook No one was injured in a two car accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Coven Abbott Road Sunday evening. The accident temporarily block one lane of traffic as the cars were cleared.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.