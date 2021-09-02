Firefighters from the Alexander City Fire Department were still on the scene Thursday morning following a Wednesday night fire at McGhee Mattresses and More on Hillabee Street.
McGhee Furniture Warehouse Fire
Jake Arthur / The Outlook
Alexander City Firefighters put out a fire at McGhee Furniture Warehouse in Alexander City, Ala on Thursday, Sep. 2, 2021.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the warehouse when they arrived about 11:30 p.m.
“We did a combination attack,” Capt. Jeremy Spears said. “The first was an exterior attack on the attic and the second was an interior attack through the side door.”
After about 20 minutes firefighters had the fire knocked down. Firefighters remained on the scene for another two hours performing salvage and overhaul and extinguishing hot spots.
McGhee Mattresses and More is a block building in three sections with interior block walls. The fire is suspected to have started in the back of the store spreading to the ceiling and into the space between an old sloped roof and the metal roof constructed above a couple of decades ago.
Smoke made it to the front of the store and black soot could be seen on the front windows of the store.
Spears and other firefighters were searching through the rubble in the back of the building trying to determine the cause.
“There is no evidence at this time the fire was set,” Spears said Thursday morning. “The fire is still under investigation.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.