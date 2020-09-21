The Alexander City City Council wants more time before deciding the fate of a business license for Benson’s Community Club.
At issue for Benson’s are numerous complaints by neighbors to the Alexander City Police Department dispatch center about loud music and parking on the street. Ultimately the shooting death of Antwain Laquan Morgan, 20, of Dadeville about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 9 brought city leaders to call for a public hearing to revoke Benson’s business license. Council president Tim Funderburk made it clear the council would not make a decision on the matter at Monday’s meeting.
Mayor Tommy Spraggins weighed in before citizens voiced their opinions on Benson’s.
“It was a tragedy we lost a life,” Spraggins said. “We don’t want anybody to lose their life. We just want to hear everyone’s thoughts.”
Raymond Buckner said he lives across North Central Avenue from Benson’s and wants to see the establishment closed.
“I’ve been having a lot of problems with the club,” Buckner said. “The parking, the blocking of my driveway, the fights and shooting happen all the time.”
Buckner said the issue came to a head for him after Morgan’s murder.
“I haven’t had a wink of rest since,” Buckner said. “The crime in my yard did it for me.”
Benson’s owner Jeffery Benson spoke to the council about the issues some have noted about his business. Benson said the community center was there long before Buckner built his home.
“He built his home in front of a club,” Benson said.
Benson acknowledged some issues with his club but said he does as much as he can to stop problems before they start.
“There is a problem with parking,” Benson said. “I don’t hire security; I hire off-duty police officers.”
Benson said there was nothing anyone could have done to stop the shooting.
“This guy was going to shoot (Morgan) regardless of where,” Benson said.
Benson believes the shooter took Morgan’s life due to what he said was a robbery two weeks prior.
Benson said councilmembers have visited his club when it was closed and doing a sound test.
“They said I had 30 decibels,” Benson said. “We opened all four doors of the club and turned the music up as loud as it would get and it measured 27 decibels.”
Benson asked the council about treating other events and businesses the same as they treat his.
“If the police see a car blocking the road, call a rotation (wrecker) and tow it,” Benson said. “There are fairs, football games — people park in the road.”
Buckner said the only way Benson’s can operate to satisfy him is when the Alexander City Police Department is on the scene.
“The only time there is not a fight is when I call and let police sit in my driveway,” Buckner said. “I’m tired, fed up. (Benson) brings the bad crowd; everyone has guns.”
Alexander City resident Lateasha Vaughn said she supports Benson’s staying open, not seeing the issues of Buckner and other neighbors with parking and loud music.
“I have hosted several events at Benson’s,” Vaughn said. “I don’t think it’s the clu;, it’s the younger crowd in the parking lot and as they are leaving.”
Vaughn said she hosted her son’s 21st birthday party at Benson’s without an issue and hired security to keep things under control.
Another neighbor, Camilla Buckner fears she and her husband could be shot.
“That particular night, all that gunfire, we could have been affected,” she said.
Camilla Buckner noted the parking as well.
“A lady came all the way in the driveway,” she said. “She was drunk trying to find the club. She drove all the way around and got stuck. We had to get a tow truck.”
Most speaking against Benson’s said the biggest issues arose when the crowds were young.
Resident Joyce Robinson wants to see a place where everyone can enjoy themselves safely.
“I don’t have anything against young people having a good time,” Robinson said. “It was scary that night in our neighborhood.”
Tyrone Oliver doesn’t want to see Benson’s close. Oliver has been in the entertainment business for four decades.
“I’ve done a lot events there going back to (when it was) Ford’s,” Oliver said. “We don’t have the Mill Two Eighty.”
Oliver acknowledged the parking issue. Both Oliver and Benson asked the council for help with parking.
“There are things that could be put in place,” Oliver said. “The parking, something should be done. The capacity, something should be done.”
Funderburk said it is undecided when the council vote on the revocation of the business license for Benson’s Community Center will happen.
“We are going to further investigate this and make a decision at a later date,” Funderburk said.
All of the councilmembers agreed it will not be an immediate decision as they seek more information. Councilmember Buffy Colvin said she has mixed feelings about the issue.
“I understand both sides of the issue,” Colvin said. “That building is Alexander City history; it is older than I am.”
Councilmember Eric Brown said he would like to side with both the residents and the business.
“We are in a very difficult spot,” Brown said. “We understand the neighborhood. It is also someone’s livelihood.”
Councilmember Chris Brown wants to see ways to keep Benson’s open before deciding the fate of the business license.
“I understand the importance of having a place to gather and celebrate, but we need to do it safely,” Brown said.
In other business, the council awarded a bid in the amount of $1,185,012 for the replacement of the Dobbs Forced Sewer Main. The nearly 2-mile sewer line between Dobbs Road and the Coley Creek Treatment has had several leaks in recent years and to avoid fines from sewage spills, the council approved letting the project for bid.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• The council approved a resolution declaring Alexander City a human trafficking-free zone. Doing so allows the training of city employees on the signs of human trafficking.
• Approved Sept. 25 as Disabled American Veterans Day 2020
• Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a home energy supplier agreement with the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program
• Approved appointment of election officials for the Oct. 6 municipal runoff election
• Approved a resolution to authorize the mayor to execute a data share agreement with the Tallapoosa County Revenue Commissioner's office
• Approved the awarding of bids for chemicals to treat water and wastewater
• Approved minutes of the Sept. 8 regular meeting and minutes from the Sept. 8, Sept. 10 and Sept. 17 work sessions on the city’s budget
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5. It will hold a budget work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.