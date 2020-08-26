Only 29 votes separate Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins and Woody Baird as they vie to head the city for the next four years.
The race is likely headed to an October runoff as neither garnered one more vote than 50% of the 3,031 ballots cast Tuesday, but first the results of the election must be certified through a canvass Tuesday.
There were provisional ballots cast in the Tuesday election not yet counted. Those will be validated at Tuesday’s canvass. The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office oversees elections and provides guidance on procedures for those needing to cast a ballot provisionally because voter status is inactive, a wrong address or other similar matters. A total of provisional ballots cast is not yet known.
“The number (of provisional ballots) cast won’t be known until (the Alexander City City Council) certifies the vote,” said Grace Newcombe, press secretary of the Alabama Secretary of State Office.
Baird currently has 49.09% or 1,488 votes and Spraggins has 48.14% or 1,459 votes. Cynthia Fuller received 84 votes. For a winner to be declared outright without a runoff, a candidate must receive 50% of the votes plus one more.
If 100 provisional ballots are certified valid and cast for Baird, he would receive 1,588 total votes, 21 more than what is needed. If 100 provisional ballots are certified valid and cast for Spraggins, he would receive 1,559 votes, still seven votes short of the 50% plus one vote mark.
It is highly unlikely 100 provisional ballots will be certified but it is possible. Only seven provisional ballots were found to be valid in the 2016 Alexander City municipal election.
Turnout lower in 2020 election
Turnout for Tuesday’s election was dramatically different from 2016. In 2016 3,877 ballots were cast in the mayor’s race. This week it was 3,031 — a decrease of 21.8% from 2016.
The issue with provisional ballots was not a big concern in 2016 as Jim Nabors received 47.4% of the vote to Charles Shaw’s 20.4%. It would have taken several hundred valid provisional ballots to make a declaration of a winner without a runoff in that campaign.
Baird said he and his supporters are ready to campaign for a runoff to try and turn out the vote for the Oct. 6 runoff by staying committed to bringing truth and transparency while bringing about change for Alexander City.
"The people who supported us want to see change in Alexander City," Baird said. "We are all steadfast people. We just have to get them to turn out again."
Spraggins said he hadn’t planned on a runoff and was prepared for a win-or-lose outcome Tuesday night but is ready to get voters to the polls again in less than six weeks.
“I look forward to it,” Spraggins said Tuesday night. “We are going to put a new plan together and go tackle it. I want to be the mayor of Alexander City. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”