Schools across Alabama are closed and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has limited the operations of food industry businesses in and around Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. The Alabama Department of Public Health is making recommendations to limit gatherings but it is business as usual with no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tallapoosa County while 39 cases confirmed across the state as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We have issued no orders affecting business,” Alexander City community development director Al Jones said. “Anything the businesses are doing, they are doing or their own or at the direction of (their respective) corporate (offices).”
City officials have taken action to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“I have suspended city travel for city employees,” Mayor Tommy Spraggins said. “There will be no travel to conferences. The only ones that would be allowed would be for emergency training.”
Spraggins and Jones encourage Alexander City residents to use the city’s website, dropbox or the mail to pay for utilities to limit coming to city hall.
The city has closed places where gatherings take place such as the Adelia M. Russell Library and the Alexander City Senior Center are closed. The city also stopped recreational sports.
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Jason Moran said his office has not yet received any requests to serve a role in the effort to fight the coronavirus but he and others are planning possible responses based on potential needs.
“We are a support agency to the Alabama Department of Public Health,” Moran said. “If they were to send supplies to our area, we would support it. If there was medication to help distribute, we would play a bigger role in that.”
Moran said Tallapoosa County EMA is serving as a support agency to any government effort with COVID-19. EMA normally plays a leading role in disasters such as tornadoes.
“We are in a support role currently,” Moran said. “If an agency in the county that needs help from the Alabama Department of Public Health, we will help make contact. There is a whole lot of work and effort going on behind the scenes in regards to this. I want to thank all of the first responders who are helping in this.”
Tallapoosa County administrator Blake Beck said the county’s response is much like Alexander City’s with no restrictions yet. It has also yet to stop travel to conferences for county employees.
“We are monitoring the situation as it develops,” Beck said. “Most of our conferences are in the summer but we will look at things when it gets closer.”
According to a press release from the governor’s office, Gov. Kay Ivey issued an order for Jefferson, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Blount, St. Clair and Shelby counties in which its restaurants, bars, breweries and other foodservice establishments to prohibit on-premises consumption of food or drinks for one week. Ivey said the order will be reevaluated at the end of one week.
Ivey and ADPH also have other restrictions for those counties.
“Effective March 17, all gatherings of 25 people or more are prohibited in Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair, Shelby, Tuscaloosa, and Walker Counties,” the order reads. “All senior citizen centers and senior citizen gatherings shall be closed … All nursing homes and long-term care facilities shall prohibit visitors, except for compassionate care.”
The governor also announced restrictions were put in place to close private schools and preschools and childcare facilities with 12 or more children beginning Thursday but none of the restrictions from state agencies apply to Tallapoosa County. State health officer Dr. Scott Harris said in Tuesday’s press conference Alabamians need to hunker down and if they don’t, officials may consider a similar statewide order. Harris says the public should be prepared for things to change as this is a fluid situation.
Moran said Ivey and Harris’ said restriction has not yet made it beyond the Birmingham and Tuscaloosa areas.