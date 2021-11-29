A Benjamin Russell High School toy drive seeks to put presents under every Tallapoosa County child's Christmas tree this year.
The initiative, led by Navy Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (NJROTC) cadets Bethany Mask and Kaelana Carver, runs through Dec. 3 in partnership with the Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources (DHR).
"[DHR] has been doing it for several years now, but this is the first year we got involved with it," senior naval science instructor James Stockman said.
The BRHS seniors will deliver the toys to DHR next week, where they will then be distributed to underprivileged families across the county.
NJROTC is a national high-school program with a mission to instill "citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment." Unlike college-based ROTC programs, participating students do not have to join the military.
According to Stockman, the toy drive is but one facet of that program.
"A big part of that is teaching them to be responsible citizens," Stockman said. "This is one way we can give back to the community."
New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the NJROTC classroom through Friday. Items will go to children of all ages, though toy guns, make-up and perfume are discouraged. For questions, contact Stockman or naval science instructor Ron Rowe at 256-234-8656.