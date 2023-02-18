nirvana latte
Buy Now

Nirvana Latte is expanding with renovations expected to be completed in March of 2023.

 Abigail Murphy

At the end of January, Nirvana Latte announced on its Facebook page it is working on expanding the coffee shop.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you