At the end of January, Nirvana Latte announced on its Facebook page it is working on expanding the coffee shop.
Nirvana Latte is located at 5054 Highway 49 South in Dadeville with the current expansion taking place in the unit to the right at 5050 Highway 49, which formerly was the Plantation House.
Leo Waldrep, employee of Nirvana Latte, said the new space will primarily be for more seating, but there also may be more retail items and artwork available as well.
Once the renovation is completed, the plan is to have an archway connecting the two units. However, Nirvana Latte also will expand the kitchen some and with that the menu.
“We will be expanding our menu a little bit and our pastries, we will have more of those,” he said. “We are excited. We are glad that it’s happening.”
Ever since Nirvana Latte opened in October 2020, Waldrep said he knows there has been a desire to provide a bigger space.
According to its Facebook page, Nirvana Latte closed Feb. 15 due to renovations. However, Waldrep said the goal is to limit the amount of closure with it being closed one day then open the next until everything is done.
Waldrep said the current plan is to have the renovation completed by mid- to end of March.
