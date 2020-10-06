The owners of Dye Pirates in Dadeville opened up a new coffee shop, Nirvana Latte, in town Friday.
“We’ve had Dye Pirates for two and a half years now and we’ve just been listening to the customers as they come in about what we need in this area,” Dye Pirates owner Serenity VandenBrook said. “Coffee shop came up over and over and over again.”
So the owners brought in roasters from Auburn to talk about the possibility of opening a shop and what it would require.
“We learned so much from them from top to bottom, it’s insane,” VandenBrook said. “They told us, ‘This is what you need, this how you do it, this is how much money you’re looking at.’ We knew we needed something like this so we just said ‘Let’s do it.’”
The shop will get all of its coffee roasted fresh in Auburn.
“We try to get everything as local as possible,” VandenBrook said. “We’re all about serving our community and buying as locally as we can to support other businesses in this area; it’s one of the most important things we can do to support businesses here first.”
The shop has already seen a big response from customers, VandenBrook said.
“Opening day was a huge success,” VandenBrook said. “We wanted to have more of a quiet opening to work the kinks and the bugs out — that did not work out for us. We were really busy on opening day and on the second day we were slammed. It’s tremendously exciting. We got a lot of positive feedback. The coffee was great and everyone loved our pastries and huge biscuits.”
The shop sells all kinds of coffee, VandenBrook said, in addition to flavored lemonades, pastries, and biscuits. The “Bee Sweet” latte – a mix of almond milk, honey and espresso – has been a huge favorite already.
“It was a surprise; we had it on the backburner because we didn’t really expect many people to order it,” VandenBrook said. “But it’s been our best seller so far, iced or hot.”
VandenBrook said she also expects to add lunch items to the menu soon.
The shop is currently open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is located at 5054 Alabama Highway 49 in Dadeville, two doors down from Dye Pirates.