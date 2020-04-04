At around 8 p.m. each evening, neighbors within the Young Acres subdivision in Alexander City are reminded they are not alone despite isolating at home and having to maintain a 6-foot distance between non-family members.
Residents are walking out to the end of their driveways to collectively pray for the city, state and country. They use flashlights to communicate with others outside doing the same.
“I had seen another town doing this, so I got the idea from that and took it upon ourselves to do it,” Young Acres resident Chris Brown said. “I sent out a message to the Young Acres neighborhood Facebook page, which is private, and people responded well and joined in. So Wednesday I decided to send it out publicly to encourage others to do the same.”
Brown, along with his wife Kylie and son Ty, walk outside at about 7:55 p.m. each night and pray together.
“It’s a few minutes to come together as a family,” Brown said. “There is power in prayer and as Christians it’s our duty to put our troubles on Christ and let Him handle them.”
Brown and his family pray out loud together for friends and family, along with the coronavirus pandemic and their health.
“We always pray at meals and occasionally as a family but more since this pandemic has been going on,” Brown said. “We’ve been praying just for that as a family.”
The corner lot of the Browns’ house is more isolated from others but neighbors on College St. often pray as a group — appropriately distanced.
Cecily Lee said her sons Graham, 9, and Haig, 7, look forward to this nightly ritual and are excited for the opportunity to get outside and see the neighbors.
“The boys love the neighborhood and being out and about,” Lee said. “They love the neighbors and any opportunity to come outside and be together during this time is exciting.”
Lee works in healthcare and is faced with the reality of the COVID-19 outbreak on a daily basis and sees firsthand how it’s affecting people.
“It’s just been an eye opener,” Lee said. “I believe in the power of prayer and I think we have to be a support system for each other. I trust my neighbors and am fortunate to live where I do and in a community that has shown me so much support.”
The first night Lee and her family participated they walked with other neighbors to the end of Tommy and Rachel Rogers’ driveway and Lee said she felt so connected during this tough time.
“Mr. Rogers said the prayer and it was just sweet, comforting and precious,” Lee said. “We were all there together. It’s a way to connect.”