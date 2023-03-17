Last month the Tallapoosa County School System released its calendar for the 2023-2024 school year providing more breaks and a shorter summer compared to the current school year.
The 2023-2024 school calendar has students beginning on Aug. 4 and ending tentatively on May 24. Meanwhile the 2022-2023 school calendar began for students on Aug. 19 and ends tentatively May 26.
While the 2023-2024 calendar has an earlier start date, it does incorporate more breaks throughout the school year with a mini fall break and a full week for Thanksgiving.
Janel Carleton Holley, parent of a Tallapoosa County School System student, said she is excited to have the full week for Thanksgiving back in the schedule as well as the fall break.
“I like to see what is going on in (my son’s) life, make sure there’s no bullying or anything else,” Holley said. “That gives parents time to do that with our kids because there’s so much going on with kids that parents don’t know and that right there gives you time to spend with your child and find out what’s going on.”
Holley said she does understand school breaks can be difficult for working parents and finding daycare can also be challenging. However, she said she hopes the breaks will not only provide more opportunity for family time, but also help students manage stress.
“The older they get the more studying they have and the more work they have,” Holley said. “So it gives them a break or, a day or so, just to clear their minds and not stress so much.”
The 2023-2024 calendar was something all full-time employees of the school system were encouraged to weigh in on. Superintendent Ray Porter said there is about three different possible calendars for employees to vote on.
During the Dec. 15 Tallapoosa County Board of Education (TCBOE) meeting, Porter announced the current 2023-2024 calendar had 87.4% of employees’ support. The board then unanimously approved the calendar.
Porter said this voting process is offered because “we feel it is important for all our stakeholders to have input when available.”
All of the proposed calendars do have to meet certain requirements. Porter said there must be 180 school days for students and 187 days for staff, with the seven extra days being used for professional development.
“We try to use dates that help students with assessment preparation and teacher professional development,” he said. “Then we look at all calendar decisions through the eyes of parents. As best we can, we try to arrange our calendars to fit parent schedules.”
The 2023-2024 school calendar was released on the TCBOE Facebook page Feb. 17 and some parents expressed concern for such an early start date. The calendar can also be accessed and downloaded through the TCBOE website.