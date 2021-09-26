This week's cooler weather marks a new season of holiday events coming up in Dadeville. Mark your calendars:
Fall Festival
The Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its eighth-annual Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 2, complete with arts and craft vendors, food vendors, a "50/50 raffle" and free rides and games.
Other festivities include a "pie a teacher in the face" booth, hosted by the Dadeville Elementary School PTO, and a show presented by the Auburn University Raptor Center.
This year's location is Dadeville's courthouse square, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live music will be provided by River Dan Band, Suzanne Scholz and the Ryan Downing Band.
More than 80 vendors were present last year, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holiday Arts and Crafts Market
Pennington Park Farmer's Market and Art in the Park fans will rejoice.
This fall, Everything’s Art! and Pennington Park will host Dadeville's inaugural Holiday Arts and Crafts Market on Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The market will feature local arts and crafts, live music and food trucks, said Kurt Pfitzner, who owns the park with his wife Leigh.
According to the park's announcement, "Pennington Park markets have become known for quality and original hand-made creations to include crafts, jewelry and artwork and this event promises to deliver nothing less."
Music will be provided by Richard Murray. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and beverages.
Vendor applications can be obtained from Everything’s Art by sending an email to everythingsartguild14@gmail.com or calling 334-233-9852. Additional information can be found on the Everything’s Art and Pennington Park Facebook pages.
Christmas in Pennington Park
Shortly following the arts and crafts market is Dadeville's annual Christmas in Pennington Park, and once again the Pfitzners are inviting the town to be part of the display.
"Each year, Pennington Park allows any family, business or church to put up a Christmas-themed display in the park," Pfitzner said. "Last year, the park hosted 38 beautiful and creative displays, and we look to increase that number this year."
The displays can reflect a business, honor a loved one or family or simply recognize the spirit of the season. The displays must fit in a 10x10 space with LED lighting, and may contain family-friendly, personalized decorations. Motorized components must be evaluated before approval, Pfitzner said.
The Park will open for display installation from Nov. 1-26, and the lighting ceremony, weather permitting, will be in conjunction with the courthouse square's tree lighting on Nov. 28. Participating individuals are responsible for supplying their own decorations and wet-rated electrical cords internal to the display. Pennington Park will supply, at no cost, a 10x10 space, a professional sponsorship sign, electricity to the display, and monitoring throughout the Christmas season from Nov. 1 to Jan. 5.
The park displays will be lit from approximately 5-10 p.m. each night, beginning Nov. 28, and will have a full-sized sleigh with periodic visits from Santa himself, Pfitzner said.
Additionally, a North Pole mailbox will be in the park which will allow children and adults alike to write Santa a letter. Each letter will receive a personalized response from Santa complete with Rudolph’s own “hoof-mark” of approval. Last year, Santa sent more than 100 letters to area children.
Those interested in participating — or becoming “a helper elf” — can either send a private message on Pennington Park’s Facebook page, email kppfitzner@gmail.com or call 334-233-9852.
"We look forward to your participation!" Pfitzner said.