Without journalists, stories would go untold.
And what a travesty that would be.
From high school athletes’ journeys to the latest action taken by the city council to the heartwarming stories of your very own neighbors, community journalists share your important stories that deserve to be told and make our area unique.
It’s National Newspaper Week and there’s no better time than now to remind you how important your local newspaper is.
Our print newspaper and digital media platforms serve as avenues to showcase the special people and happenings of our community. Beyond that, we tell you the things you need to know and we vet all information so you don’t have to. If you are wondering about something happening in the community, go ahead and pick up The Outlook. We’re likely to have the answer. Heard a rumor on Facebook? Well, pick up The Outlook, because we have the facts.
We can’t be everywhere all the time, but we surely try to be. We work to inform you what’s going on around you, whether it’s just explaining why “Hocus Pocus” is showing at our local Playhouse Cinemas in 2020 — no, you’re not in 1993 again; it’s just how our local theater is finding a way to stay alive amid a pandemic — or what the big crowd and yellow tape meant in downtown Alexander City on Thursday. No, it wasn’t a riot — people were instead gathered around the old courthouse square to wait their turn for municipal court which started up again after seven dormant months.
Plus, we tell stories you won’t find elsewhere. No big media company is sending a reporter down to Alex City City Council’s meeting and the river region TV station isn’t likely to come down and interview an event organizer for an upcoming fundraiser, but that’s what we’re here for.
Our reporters have a strong sense of responsibility to our readers, whether it’s keeping you up to date on the latest action by the local school boards or walking you through a resident’s difficult journey with cancer. We tell all the stories that will warm your heart, make you smile and beyond that, the ones you need to know as a citizen of this city.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit our county and was at its highest peak, we were there nearly 24/7 reporting any and everything — how many new cases were reported, what frontline workers were going through, how unemployed residents were getting by, how our long-term care facilities were handling the situation and more.
When our government isn’t being transparent or is doing something we don’t believe is fair, we hold them accountable. Everything we do is to serve our community and be its voice.
We love telling your stories. It warms my heart to know so many Outlook pages and clippings have made their way to scrapbooks, refrigerators and even picture frames.
Earning awards like the Alabama Press Association’s Best Public Service honor, which Cliff Williams earned second place in this year for his stories on transparency and accountability with the 1-cent sales tax, makes us feel good too but it also validates we’re doing our job as a watchdog of our local governments and officials.
Getting phone calls from long-time subscribers telling me how much they love reading the paper and can’t wait to get it every week, well, that’s just icing on the cake.
We’ll continue telling your stories, but we do need your help. If you enjoy this newspaper, support it. Your paid subscription and positivity toward local journalism means more than you could ever know.
Santana Wood is managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers’ newspapers. She can be reached at santana.wood@alexcityoutlook.com