The hit Christian rock band group Newsboys United will take the stage at the Lake Martin Amphitheater on Friday with its Love One Another tour.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. for this socially distanced show on the grassy Lake Martin lawn.
Tickets will be limited and sold in pods on theamponlakemartin.com to allow for social distancing. For 40% off, use code, “INSIDER” when purchasing tickets. A regular pod of five tickets is $100; a gold pod of five tickets is $175 and includes a premium location; and VIP pods of five tickets are $225 and include premium pod locations, an exclusive photo with Newsboys United and one photo of the group per pod. The venue does not include seats, so attendees must bring chairs or blankets.
For more than three decades, Newsboys has been defying the odds. After initially forming in Australia, the band landed on American soil with only pennies to its name and eventually became one of the biggest bands in Christian music history. Today, Newsboys has sold more than 10 million units spanning 23 recordings. In addition, they’ve amassed eight Gold certifications, 33 No. 1 radio hits, four Grammy nominations, two American Music Award nominations and multiple Dove Awards.
Through the years, the faces of Newsboys have changed, but the mission has remained the same: One band. One heart. One brotherhood.
Perhaps nothing embodies this mantra more than its current iteration as former members Peter Furler and Phil Joel join Michael Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein and Jody Davis for a supersized season of touring and recording that’s ultimately resulted in a brand new studio project, aptly titled “United.”
The history-making reunion first began to take shape when the current lineup invited Furler to sing on the band’s worship single, “The Cross Has The Final Word.” Still, none of them knew the fire that collaboration would spark.
“When you’re working together, you start to have conversations, and we started chatting about what it would look like to have two eras of the band tour at the same time,” Furler said. “Before it started, we didn’t know if it was going to work or how it was going to work.”
This initial uncertainty was due, in part, to the continued success the band has enjoyed since Tait took the helm in 2009. With signature songs like “We Believe,” “Born Again” and Platinum-certified mega hit “God’s Not Dead,” which birthed a film franchise of the same name, Newsboys has continued to collect career-defining accolades at full speed ahead. Instead, the idea of the blockbuster lineup was birthed naturally through band members’ longtime friendship.
After a nine-year absence, Furler, a driving force behind iconic Newsboys hits like “He Reigns,” “Entertaining Angels” and “Shine,” along with key former lyricist, vocalist and bassist Joel, returned to the stage for a strategic limited run of Newsboys United dates. Heading into the first show, the six members were nervous, unsure of the outcome. However, their debut as a super-group delivered a clear verdict. The combination of Newsboys past and present together again on one stage was unstoppable and fans clamored for more.
The band officially reunited on the highly anticipated Newsboys United Tour in 2018 before headlining 2019’s Winter Jam Tour Spectacular, Christian music’s largest annual tour and then, joining Michael W. Smith on a 10-city worship trek. Collectively, they’ve now performed more than 150 shows nationwide. It was only a matter of time before they found themselves in the studio together again.
Known for its unparalleled live shows, where the energy is at a fever pitch, the drum kit rotates and the production is unmatched, Newsboys’ expanded lineup represents the same ideals on stage that the band members harnessed in the studio for “United,” where themes of friendship, unity and diversity organically emerged.
“In a very un-united United States these days, it’s powerful to see a Caucasian and an African-American on the stage speaking the same message in a unified way,” Tait said.
Along with Geoff Duncan, Furler steered the production reigns and returned as a lyricist for the band, co- penning four of the collection’s 10 tracks. The funky groove of Love One Another, which he co-wrote, features guest vocals from former dcTalk member Kevin Max, while tracks like the worshipful Set Me Ablaze, originally recorded by Bethel Music, and soaring lead single Greatness Of Our God continue Newsboys’ rich history of recording songs that resonate with fans of all ages.
The magic of two lead singers, six life-long friends and one rock-solid mission form the undercurrent for both the album and the band.
“Recording this Newsboys “United”album did so much more than just bring two eras of the band together,” Furler said. “It has made us one in spirit, purpose and love.”
No matter who’s taking the lead, Newsboys knows what they’ve forged over 30-plus years is rare. It goes beyond music, awards and notoriety. No matter what stage they’re gracing, Newsboys will be standing tall as a symbol of unity, defying the odds, together.