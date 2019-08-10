Council sets work session
on municipal complex
The Alexander City City Council will hold a work session Wednesday at 4 p.m. at city hall to see updated plans for the new municipal complex from architect JMR+H.
“This is to review plans and available alternates for those plans, which are very near completion,” community development director Al Jones said.
It’s possible the council could vote to accept the plans at the next meeting scheduled Aug. 19. If so, JMR+H would advertise for four bids immediately.
JMR+H said last month plans to renovate the former Russell Sales Office had been delayed about 1½ months because the city is considering a change in the layout of the third floor for utilities department employees. If there are no other delays, renovation could begin in October, the architects said.
GoFundMe for car
exceeds goal again
A GoFundMe for Jim Pearson Elementary School custodian Kinnie Morris further exceeded its $7,500 goal from $8,815 in July to $9,680. JPES teacher and organizer Ellen Price said one of the local car dealerships is looking for cars for Morris and she and fellow teacher Katie Dark hope to have it in the next couple of weeks.
Lean Stream to
get implemented
The Alexander City Board of Education has met with bookkeepers and administration about implementing Lean Stream, an online fundraising platform that can be used for the city’s schools. According to superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford, with board approval, the schools will schedule online professional development with teachers once it gets the platform built.
Hughes awaits trial
on drug, gambling charges
Teddy Hughes was arrested last year at his business Fast Phones on three counts of trafficking opium, a class A felony, three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and misdemeanors for possession of gambling records and promoting gambling. Hughes is currently free on bond awaiting trial. His charges are set for the September criminal term in the Alexander City District of the Fifth Judicial Circuit.
McDaniel’s fiancée awaits
trial on bribery charges
Erica Sweet awaits trial in Chambers County on charges of felony bribing of four witnesses who testified in her fiancé Clate McDaniel’s murder trial last year. Sweet is accused of depositing money into the four prisoners’ accounts at the jail where McDaniel was being held prior to his trial. She is scheduled to go to trial in November.
Compiled by Outlook staff