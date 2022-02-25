Alexander City has rededicated a residential street "Ennis Berry Lane," in recognition of Tallapoosa County native Joe "Ennis" Berry, a World War II veteran and trailblazing police officer who died in 2017 at the age of 94.
The Alexander City City Council approved the name change from Carolyn Road last year, with the approval of each resident. City officials and community members marked the occasion in a ceremony Tuesday.
"He worked so hard and contributed so much to the city as well as the state and the nation," said Marilyn Benson, Berry's daughter, who grew up on the street now bearing her father's name. "It's truly an honor and I wish that he had been able to see it come to fruition."
Berry was one of two Black police officers to join Alexander City Police Department in 1966, among the first African-Americans they had ever hired. It was one year after the Selma to Montgomery march, and Black cops were very few, not just in the South, but nationwide.
Law enforcement wasn't his first career in service.
In 1943, Berry enlisted in the Army at the age of 16. Thanks to his height, Berry told The Outlook in a 2014 interview, he was able to pass himself off as older.
Berry was a private in the 41st Signal Construction Battalion when the allies invaded France.
"When we crossed down in Normandy beach, we went right along behind all of the fighting paratroopers," Berry recalled in 2014. "We went right along behind them, stringing communication lines and sometime after, [when] we could, a lot of the places we’d put up telephone poles. We followed up the other fighting troops, right behind them, all the way from Normandy through Luxembourg, I believe it was, and all the way into Berlin."
Berry continued to serve in the Army, then the Air Force, before returning home to Alexander City. He held various other jobs between the military and law enforcement.
"He would park the bus in his driveway and people would walk up to catch the bus on school mornings," Benson recalled. By then, he was living on Robinson Road — later Carolyn Road, now Ennis Berry Lane. "He lived on that street for nearly 60 years," Benson said.
In 2014, Berry and three other Alabama World War II veterans received the Legion of Honor award, the French government's highest award, for their service in France's liberation.