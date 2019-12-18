Lynn Miller wasn’t sure about a career in wastewater treatment but soon after his employment 12 years ago, he found his passion and another family. Now he heads the operation.
Miller was used to restoring antique automobiles and installing network cables before he went to work for the City of Alexander City.
“It was definitely a big change,” Miller said. “I was hired in as maintenance. I trained under Mike Bice. I looked at it as a job when I started, but now I look at it as career.”
After seeing how his dad enjoyed working for the police department, Miller took a chance and started working for the city.
“The city has been good to my family,” Miller said. “My dad retired after 25 years.”
Miller who was recently promoted to Sugar Creek superintendent quickly found out many in the department had a common goal – clean water.
“All of us have a connection to Lake Martin,” Miller said. “Some live on the lake but all us care about it. We fish, swim and have fun there. Most people don’t think about what happens after you flush the toilet. We don’t want anything bad leaving from here. We look at the quality of wastewater as highly important. We want to make sure what we release will not harm it.”
The work family helped Miller and others in the wastewater treatment department make sure things didn’t come apart after the death of former Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment superintendent Shelby Richardson in September. Miller has been named the new superintendent.
“It was a big change when (Richardson) passed,” Miller said. “A few of us stepped up and made it happen. If it weren’t for the good people we had, it would have affected us more. Everyone really likes their job.”
Miller and the employees of the wastewater treatment department have three treatment facilities – one each at Sugar Creek, Coley Creek and the Kellyton Industrial Plant – along with 21 lift stations under their care. There are three more lift stations in the plans for the coming years.
In Miller’s 12 years, things have changed at Sugar Creek.
“The industrial waste has gone down as the (Russell Corp.) mills left,” Miller said. “Most of the waste we treat is domestic.”
Miller said city leaders are helping improve the treatment facilities. They’re discussing automating things in the aging treatment centers.
“There needs to be some upgrades done to the facility as to how the process is done,” Miller said. “We need to get automated. Everything is done manually now. A lot of stuff is outdated. We are trying to get everything up to date.”
Miller has the title of “boss” but wants to make sure his employees are taken care of as they make critical decisions that affect everyone.
“I want to better things for my employees and the city,” Miller said. “Our employees make visual checks on the systems here and corrections depend on flow and lab tests. The decisions we make may affect the community. The city is lucky to have these employees.”