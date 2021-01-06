When new Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Raymond Porter was first elected, it was early March, in the waning days of "the beforetimes."
This Monday, Porter was sworn in in a virtual ceremony livestreamed on Facebook — one of many signs things have changed between his election and now.
"We definitely have had hurdles that I did not, nor anyone else, see when I ran for superintendent," he said.
Now, Porter has not just the usual superintendents' duties on his plate, but the health and welfare of Tallapoosa County students, staff and community.
"Those are not something on this scale that a superintendent normally deals with," he said.
Last Friday, Porter was cleared for COVID-19, having caught the virus just before Christmas. Friday, Jan. 1 also happened to be the day his tenure officially began.
"Having COVID, I guess it did give me a new perspective," Porter said. "Even at my age I thought I was 10-foot tall and bulletproof and I'm not."
At present, the Alabama Department of Public Health's vaccine rollout is still in "Phase 1a" for frontline healthcare workers and first responders, but as the state moves to Phase 1b, educators are expected to be able to receive vaccines. The school district nurses have already been vaccinated, Porter said.
"As soon as it becomes available we will make that available for our employees," he said. "Not only will we make it available; we'll encourage them."
Porter said vaccines would not be mandatory for employees of Tallapoosa County Schools. Having experienced the unpleasantness of the coronavirus, however, Porter said he'd be first in line.
"Now you ask earlier about my perspective about COVID — it's solidified my decision that I will have a vaccine. The second that it becomes available, I will be ready to get mine, sleeve rolled up."
In the meantime, one issue high on Porter's priority list is addressing student learning deficits from last spring's sudden switch to virtual learning. While Porter is not prepared to shut down schools "willy-nilly," as cases continue to rise, the possibility of going virtual again is not off-the-table.
If that happens, Porter is less concerned about the older elementary and high school students than Kindergarten through third grade.
"There is nothing that I have seen — and maybe it's because I have so much faith in our teachers in the classroom — but there is nothing that I have seen that takes the place of a K-3 teacher, sitting across from a student, teaching them how to read," Porter said. "What the mouth looks like when it makes sounds. Children hearing sounds. And those things that aren't really part of a curriculum — the excitement that a child gets from seeing a teacher excited about their achievements in the classroom. You can't replicate that with a virtual program — you just can't do it.
Porter praises the teachers, however, for their creativity and perseverance in dealing with the pandemic's constraints.
"We talk about saluting our military — and I'm prior military and I believe truly in that — but we need to support our educators," Porter said. "When people pass an educator on the street today, they need to tell them 'thank you' because these people are warriors, going in there every day to make sure those students are taken care of."