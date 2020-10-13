New Style Church has been feeding thousands of residents across Tallapoosa County and surrounding areas since July and is in desperate need of volunteers to continue this much-needed service.
For the month of October, New Style Church volunteers are offering boxes filled with meat, produce and dairy at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 694 Ann St. on the north side of Alex City.
“We’re looking for more volunteers to come out to help us,” New Style Church pastor Ivan Harris said. “Because we have about 28 pallets stacked high and it takes a lot of man power to get the pallets off the truck, as well as the boxes out of the shrink wrap to be able to feed other people.”
To add to this difficulty, the forklift borrowed from the City of Alexander City is currently out of order.
“So we have to get the pallets off the truck, which is a task within itself and then we have to un-shrink wrap them and then start handing them out,” Harris said. “We’re trying to find a forklift that can get the pallets off for us. Without one, it’s brutal.”
Despite some obstacles, Harris said he wouldn’t have it any other way as this is a ministry he is happy to provide to the communities.
“It’s been great,” he said. “This is a part of our ministry and we love it. We get so many people from all over — Talladega, Childersburg, Sycamore, Kellyton. We want to help feed as many people as we can.”
There are no qualifications required to receive supplies.
“Anybody that needs help can come out,” Harris said. “People have been driving from everywhere and gone on Facebook to say, ‘It’s been a blessing to us and my family. I didn’t know how my kids would eat. I don’t have a job because of this pandemic.’ We’ve been feeding people since July, thousands of people literally, who have come to be served and fed.”
Harris’ feeding program is in partnership with two distribution companies: T&T Produce out of Georgia and Forestwood Farms from Birmingham.
But Harris could use roughly 15 volunteers each Wednesday to continue offering this service.
“We’ve been trying to reach out and tell people, ‘Hey, we need to get some help,’” he said. “We don’t want to cancel the program because we don’t have enough help, We’re feeding kids, parents, families. It’s been a great program and been a blessing for us.”
Distribution begins at 9 a.m. each Wednesday through October and is dispersed until all the food is gone. People start lining up before 8 a.m. even and the car line is miles long, Harris said.
“I’m walking, trying to greet everyone, doing videos and posting to let people know, if you need help, come out,” Harris said.
This month’s boxes are filled to capacity with chicken, hot dogs, eggs, yogurt, produce and more.
“We’re going so strong and we’re getting ready to continue this through October and again in November,” Harris said. “Because of Thanksgiving coming up, we want to make sure everyone is fed and has Thanksgiving dinner.”
Volunteers interested in helping out can reach out to New Style Church admin Angela Moore at 256-794-5151.
“This is so much bigger than me,” Harris said. “This is for people that need help.”