Once again, New Style Church is helping the community.
The church is teaming up again with Forestwood Farm of Birmingham to distribute food to those in need on Wednesday and Sept. 16. A food truck will be set up from 10 a.m. until supplies last at 694 Ann St. in Alexander City.
Pastor Ivan Harris said the food distribution event was so successful when the church held it in July, he wanted to do it again.
“Last month we fed over 3,000 people,” Harris said. “It was so great for us and the community, so we want to keep it going. In July, we fed people from all over Goodwater, Tallapoosa and Coosa counties — anybody who needed it, we had it.
“Now, we know there continues to be a major need in our area. This is for anybody that’s been furloughed, laid off, or just needs food; all they have to do is come and they can get it as long as supplies last.”
Harris said helping the community and feeding those in need is just something he and his church feel led to do as part of their ministry.
“Our ministry is focused on helping people in need,” Harris said. “We are very much a Christ-centered and Christ-driven church. Our ministry goes far beyond the four walls of a physical structure.”
Harris said serving others “warms his heart” because he knows what a difference it can make. Additionally, he said he and his team want to help everyone — and he means everyone.
“We don’t see color, financial status, anything like that,” Harris said. “We don’t care what side of town you live on. We just see people and we want to help them.”
There will be social distancing and masks at the food distribution events over the next two weeks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
For more information or to volunteer, call administrator Angela Moore at 256-794-5151 or visit The New Style Church on Facebook.