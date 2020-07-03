New Style Church is no stranger to serving the community and Monday, the church will deliver again.
New Style Church pastor Ivan Harris said the church is partnering with Forestwood Farm of Birmingham to distribute food to the community.
“They got a grant to take produce into the communities,” Harris said. “I knew someone who knew someone there and called. I told them, ‘Hey, we need produce here.’”
Harris said a tractor trailer with 1,000 food boxes will be set up 10 a.m. Monday near Miracle Baptist Church at 694 Ann St. There is also a food distribution at the Springhill Youth and Adult Center on County Road.
“There are no restrictions,” Harris said. “It is first come, first serve. It doesn’t matter about race, income or anything. It’s a multicultural event and it’s such a blessing.”
New Style Church fed the nursing staff at Russell Medical just a few weeks ago to honor National Nurses Week. The church has campuses in Alexander City and Equality and has done food distribution in the past.
“We just haven’t done it on this scale,” Harris said. “We were part of an event last year at Strand Park helping out some but nothing like this.”
Harris said plans are to keep this food distribution for three weeks with similar food boxes each time.
The timing of the food distribution couldn’t come at a better time.
“With the (COVID-19) pandemic going on, there are so many on furlough or without jobs,” Harris. “It’s a time of uncertainty and some are unsure about being able to afford things. This certainly helps out.”
The church gets great joy from helping out anyone and everyone it can.
“It feels great to be able to do this,” Harris said. “It’s great to be the hands and feet of Jesus. We want to help everyone. All we see is people. We don’t see race, gender, socioeconomic status or anything. We just see people we can help.”