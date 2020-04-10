Stone Ridge Baptist Church pastor Brett Self is transitioning into his new role and having to be creative in how he approaches his congregation. Sunday was his first sermon, which he had to pre-record, and Self finds it a little tough to not have the personal connection with members during this time of COVID-19 stay-at-home mandate.
“Not being able to do what I would normally do — visiting people, having lunch, going to the hospital to pray with people — it’s all relational and I can’t do that right now,” Self said.
While he did meet quite a few church members when he and his family visited for an in-person interview, Self said it was a different relationship because he was not yet their pastor.
“The positive in this is we’re blessed with technology and able to use social media and the internet to get the gospel out,” Self said. “The other thing, I guess the greatest positive, is that everyone’s using the internet to get the gospel out so many more people are exposed to worship and having a relationship with Christ than before.”
There is a learning curve for Self for participating in virtual worship but in just a week he’s sent YouTube video clips to touch base his congregation, hosted a Facebook Live interactive Bible study and recorded his first worship service.
“I’ve still been responding through email and phone calls so these are all ways I can still communicate with church members,” Self said.
Having just moved back to town from Kennesaw, Georgia, where he was a discipleship and family life pastor, Self considers Alexander City home. He spent five years at First Baptist Church before moving to Kennesaw Baptist Church in the suburbs of Atlanta.
“We’re very familiar with Alex City,” Self said. “We loved living here when we were here before and it was the place our boys grew up.”
His sons were 15, 14 and 12 when they left town.
Self applied for the position at Stone Ridge and began the interview process in the fall through phone calls and video interviews before the face-to-face time when the church made its decision.
“There was a lot of prayer and a lot of discussion with our family,” Self said. “The Lord led them to me and led us to them.”
Self and his family spent a weekend in Alex City before the coronavirus pandemic escalated and got to meet a lot of people.
“When we came here I got to meet some people, preach for them and for them to decide if God was calling me to be their pastor,” Self said.
For Easter, Self will host a live virtual worship service and have communion to make it special for his congregation.
“It makes it a little more interactive for them,” Self said. “And doing it live takes a little of the technical side off having to edit it.”
Self ordered single serving communion cups that the nearly 200 church members can pick up from a table outside the secretary’s office. For those who can’t get out, members have mobilized a delivery team.
“I’m just really excited to be here and excited about what God’s doing at Stone Ridge,” Self said. “Gerald Hallmark, the interim pastor and a mentor of mine, did such a great job and really motivated the church to move and build.”
Stone Ridge is building a new church on Airport Road and Self hopes the church will re-locate by the end of the year.
“I’m excited about future things happening and what God’s done up to this point,” Self said. “And He’s going to do so much more for our future. It’s really cool to come here and play a role in that.”