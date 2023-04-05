StillWaters groundbreaking
Buy Now

Community members joined the StillWaters Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue in celebrating the construction of a new training room Friday. 

 Submitted / The Outlook

The StillWaters Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue will soon have a new training facility. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you