The StillWaters Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue will soon have a new training facility.
Staff dedicated a new training room Friday in honor of Loren Knepp, one of the StillWaters Fire and Rescue founding fathers, and cemented his legacy at the department with an official groundbreaking.
Forrest Jones, the department’s public information officer, said the project has been in development for the last several months and made possible through training funds as well as donations, including from the Knepp family.
“It really started probably towards the end of last year,” Jones said. “The chief had a vision for creating a better training space, and he started talking to the Knepp family about using that money to create a training space and they loved that idea.”
Staff members felt the dedication paid tribute to their long-time colleague and friend and seemed appropriate given Knepp valued firefighter training.
“Loren had been part of the fire department years ago, and I think it will be a fitting memorial to him and will serve the community for years to come,” Jones said.
The training room is approximately 520 square-feet and includes heated and cooling functionality. It will also function as an emergency operation center for organizing response in case of disaster.
Jones described the training room as essential for public safety given the increased volatility of fires inside modern building structures.
“We keep saying it's not our training ground. This is for the community,” he said “We're the people that have been entrusted to serve the community, and so this is about making sure that we're giving them the best service and the best protection possible.”
With the StillWaters community continuing to grow, Jones believes the training room will be a huge asset moving forward.
“The severity of fires is increasing,” he said. “Fires are burning hotter and faster than they ever have, and unfortunately, that's leading to lots of fatalities because people don't have time to get out, like they used to. So the demand is there to push even more training for firefighters than there's ever been.”
In addition to the training room, Phillip Young agreed to give the department additional land for the project, according to Jones.
“This will allow us to use training trailers from Alabama Fire College, including ones that are simulated burning structures, and car fires in addition to other simulators,” he said. “So we'll have the grounds there that will be able to use that technology that we haven't currently and be able to do the classroom portions inside.”