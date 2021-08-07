First United Methodist Church gets new roof
The new roof onto the tower of First United Methodist Church in Alexander City, Ala on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The tower caught fire after lightning struck it on May 4. [Alex City Outlook/ Kenneth Boone]

 Kenneth Boone

Almost three months to the day after a fire at First United Methodist Church Alexander City, a new roof now covers the bell tower, but there is still work to be done.

The new bell tower roof was lifted into place Thursday morning by crews with Lake Martin Signature Construction.

“We were hoping to do it Wednesday to be exactly three months after the fire but just couldn’t get it scheduled,” Steve Fuller said.

The fire caused damage inside the belltower and Fuller said Lake Martin Signature Construction has rebuilt much of what was lost to the fire inside the tower three months ago. Thursday was just a big visual as a crane lifted the new roof structure in place.

“In three months a lot of work has happened and there is more to go,” Fuller said. “We have rebuilt what was damaged inside the tower, repaired the walls and floors. We are also restoring the bell.”

Fuller said there is another two to three months of work left.

“We are cleaning and repainting the sanctuary,” Fuller said. “There will also be new carpet. The church will look much like it did before the fire when work is completed.”

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.