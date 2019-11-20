The New Site Town Council will tackle the contract and financing of its medical clinic at its Dec. 2 meeting.
New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame said Tuesday the council worked with architect McKee & Associates and trimmed about $70,000 from the original bid of $724,000 in an effort to make it more affordable for the town. At the same time it has sent out requests for proposals to finance the portion of the costs not covered by a $200,000 grant.
“We are going to discuss it in detail at the Dec. 2 meeting,” Blasingame said. “I have sent a letter to banks seeking their proposals. We will talk rates and everything else at the next meeting.”
Blasingame said building costs were reduced by changing out the drive-up window to something less expensive and changing out two other things.
“We are going to go with plain brick like on the pavillon,” Blasingame said. “We had with fancy brick but are going simple. We pulled grading out of the project. We our going to do that ourselves. We have someone who is going to give us the dirt. They are building and it will not cost us.”
Banks have a deadline of Nov. 29 to get their proposals back to the town.
The council approved the movement of the outfield fence of a field at Recreational Park. The project was awarded to Central Alabama Fence which had a low quote of $3,875.
“One of the fields, they have to put up a temporary fence,” Blasingame said. “They do it to bring it into regulation. This will give us another field so we can host tournaments.”
The Big Woods Road water extension project is nearly 50% complete.
“All the water line is put in and covered,” Blasingame said. “This week they are grassing it. They will come back and put in the lines from the meters back to the main line.”
Blasingame is pleased the project will not cost the town any additional funds as it was able to use leftover funds from the other water project and grant monies to fund the extension.
Blasingame said October was a very good month for sales tax as more than $24,000 was collected.
In other action, the New Site Town Council:
• Approved a payment of $10,826.88 to McKee & Associates for engineering fees on the medical clinic
• Learned Hare & Dunlap began auditing records from fiscal year 2019
• Was reminded to fill out a form to either enroll for health insurance or decline it
• Was reminded of the LifeSouth Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 in the New Site Town Hall community room
• Was reminded town hall will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for Thanksgiving
The next meeting of the New Site Town Council is at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.