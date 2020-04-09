A health clinic and pharmacy will be operating in New Site by the end of the year.
At Monday’s New Site Town Council meeting, councilmembers agreed to leases with Russell Medical and Jackson Pharmacy moving in by Nov. 1 and approved financing for the $757,766 project.
Through a grant, a lump sum lease payment and cash on hand left the town financing only $231,500. New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame said lease payments will cover the loan payments for half the loan’s life.
“It will be self-sufficient through rent for five years,” Blasingame said. “A 60-month lease has been signed and will bring in $2,196 combined.”
Blasingame said the council approved accepting a negotiated offer for $230,000 from American Tower as a one-time lump sum lease payment allowing American Tower to keep a cell tower on town property. The company originally offered $220,000.
“We agreed to pay all the funds from the transaction to the clinic,” Blasingame said. “We wanted to utilize the funds where it would benefit the community.”
The town received a $200,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to help with the project. The council also approved using $100,000 from its general fund in the health clinic project.
The 10-year loan with River Bank & Trust is for $231,500 at a fixed interest rate of 2.57%. Monthly payments will be $2,189.
The council also approved spending $12,548 to install a camera system and furnish the building with items such as chairs for the waiting area, refrigerator for the break area and other items that will be property of the town.
“Russell Medical will be installing $25,503 of equipment,” Blasingame said. “It will be their property.”
Blasingame said AAA General Contractors hopes to start on the project in a few weeks.
“They indicated they would wait two weeks or so to see if any more work stoppage orders were issued due to the coronavirus,” Blasingame said. “They didn’t want to order materials and have them on the ground and be stopped.”
Blasingame said work should be done in 120 days but the contract to complete the project is six months. Blasingame is happy to see the project finally has life.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Blasingame said. “We have worked through a bunch of obstacles. We will get through (the) coronavirus too.”
Blasingame said town architect McKee & Associates was getting ready to let bids on the senior center renovation project.
“They are getting ready to post it next week and advertise it,” Blasingame said.
The town received a $177,460 grant from ADECA in November for the project. The town will have to provide about $35,000 in matching funds.
The council also approved a $250 donation to the Tukabatchee Area Council of Boy Scouts of America.
New Site Town Hall will be closed Friday for Good Friday. The council’s next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. April 20 at town hall.