Thanks to help from the Tallapoosa County Commission, the New Site Town Council is moving ahead with its medical clinic and pharmacy.
The council has worked with low bidder AAA Construction of Alexander City to trim more than $70,000 from the project bringing the total to $653,557. The town has been awarded a $200,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to help with the project. Now the council has to wait on paperwork.
“We are waiting on the environmental studies to be completed,” Mayor Phil Blasingame said Tuesday. “They are something ADECA requires.”
County commissioner John McKelvey will use county crews and equipment to move dirt on the site to prepare it for the build saving $18,000. Another $15,000 in savings come from eliminating the septic disposal field contingency because septic and field lines will be installed by others. The general contingency has been reduced $10,000. The drive-thru window will be changed to another model saving $3,000 and changing to another brick for the facade saves $3,250. Changing product selections for the flooring, lighting, roof, canopy and a roof inspection saves more than $16,000.
With a contract signed with builders, it is still a few weeks off before work can begin as the town looks into how to finance the $453,557 not covered by the grant. Blasingame said requests for proposals were sent out to River Bank & Trust and Valley Bank and United Bank in Atmore and Hope Credit Union in Birmingham expressed interests. He said River Bank & Trust, United Bank and Hope Credit Union submitted proposals but did not decide what to do at Monday’s council meeting.
“I will look at some numbers,” Blasingame said. “We will look at how much of the town’s money to put in and what the payments will look like. We will likely do something at the next meeting.”
Leases need to be signed before the town will start the project.
“Before we break ground, we will have signed leases,” Blasingame said. “We have two drafts from town attorney Mack Clayton. Those have been going back and forth with Russell Medical’s attorney Thomas Radney and with Jackson Pharmacy. Everybody will know what is going on before breaking ground.”
Blasingame anticipates the leases to be approved in the next two meetings.
Blasingame said the grant for renovations at the senior center will require 10% matching funds.
“We will get about $191,000 worth of work for $18,375,” Blasingame said. “Basically we can turn it over to the architect and he will start the process.”
Blasingame said work should start in late February or March, which will include the removal of an old HVAC unit, new railings on the west end of the building, a handicap parking space and accessible travel path to the east entrance, replacing the exterior doors, new windows, a new canopy to the gym, repainting the interior, new handicap toilet, new flooring, an exercise room with carpet and new lighting and closing the breeze sash. A new kitchenette will be installed with cabinets, microwave, refrigerator/freezer, stove, dishwasher, hood, ice maker and electrical and plumbing work.
In light of the recent grant awards Blasingame said he sent a “thank you” letter to the East Alabama Planning Commission for work Tyler Ferrell and others did with grant writing for the medical clinic and pharmacy and the senior center renovation projects.
“(Ferrell) has done a fabulous job,” Blasingame said. “He has scored two big projects for us totaling almost $400,000. With the medical clinic he continued to stay in there handling the changes along the way. We are pleased with the East Alabama Planning Commission.”
The medical clinic will affect the driveway used by a nearby home to reach Highway 22. Blasingame said the residence has been using the driveway for years and was allowed to continue to use it when the town purchased property it was on. It is property near where the medical clinic will be constructed. The council approved allowing the residence to continue to use the driveway by allowing a deeded easement.
“We voted to allow (the homeowner) to continue to use it, basically and easement,” Blasingame said. “If we ever take it back, the town will have to build him a driveway to the road.”
Blasingame said the easement option was the most economical after checking with the Alabama Department of Transportation about costs involved for a driveway onto a state road.
Blasingame said the council was updated on the status of the Big Woods Road water project.
“Rain has held some of the grassing,” Blasingame said. “It is about 90% complete with a little bit of work left to do smoothing things out. Then they will come back and hook up the meters. It should all be complete in about 60 days.”
Blasingame said the entire project was done with grant funds.
“We will not have to put any funds into the project,’ Blasingame said. “We are proud of that.”
In other action the New Site Town Council:
• Approved contracts with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department for police dispatch at $500 per month, the housing of town prisoners for a $50 booking fee and $5 per day for meals.
• Approved different dates for council meetings for holidays. The meeting scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20 was rescheduled to Tuesday, Jan. 21 to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The meeting scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17 was rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 18 to observe Presidents Day.
• Was reminded town hall will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas and Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s.
• Was reminded of the LifeSouth blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at town hall.
• Learned the new police vehicle should be delivered in the next week and it will be ready for use in about a month following striping and equipping.
The next meeting of the New Site Town Council is at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. Blasingame said the council is inviting the community to the meeting for a Christmas gathering following the meeting with finger foods.