A possible health clinic in New Site is one step nearer after the New Site Town Council voted to allow McKee & Associates to do what is needed to let the project for bids so a decision can be made if the town can afford it.
“We need to know a hard cost,” New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame said. “We can’t make a real decision until we know what we are dealing with.”
For several months the council has been talking about a healthcare clinic and pharmacy with a building owned by the town and rented to providers. Blasingame said the town has applied for grants but the town would need to provide matching funds, most likely through a loan. The town would use money from the general fund to cover the costs initially.
Councilmembers expressed interest in making sure the building was constructed in such a way it could easily be remodeled for other uses if needed.
Blasingame said McKee & Associates will prepare drawings and bids for two different roof designs for the council to explore and the bid process will give costs so a decision about the project could be made.
With the new fiscal year fast approaching, Blasingame said he wants the council to put part of the health clinic project into the upcoming budget.
“It is better to be in the budget and not need it than to need it and not be in the budget,” Blasingame said.
According to Blasingame, another item to be considered in the upcoming budget is a supplemental loan required to finish the current water expansion project.
“The supplemental loan has been approved,” Blasingame said. “The bids came in higher than expected.”
Blasingame said CDG engineer Jeff Harrison will be at the next council meeting to talk about the extra $78,000 loan. He also said interest payments will included in the upcoming budget.
The council approved a transfer of $19,036 from the TREC account to the general fund to the life safety project at the gym. Blasingame said there was more than $125,000 in the TREC fund before the transfer.
The transfer covers the over-budget expenditure situation the town currently has in its general fund from covering the renovation project of the gym. Blasingame said $65,778 of work has been done at the gym with $42,000 being out-of-pocket and $12,000 in donations.
“$Five thousand came from the county board of education,” Blasingame said. “Tallapoosa County Commissioner John McKelvey gave us $5,000 early on as well.”
Blasingame said the gym is to be used as a practice facility by the Horseshoe Bend School teams and as a practice facility for youth teams and nothing else.
“Someone asked about renting the gym for a birthday and I said we couldn’t,” Blasingame said.
Councilmember Toby Hanson was absent from the meeting.
Blasingame said the sales tax collections were good in the June and for the rest of the fiscal year.
“We collected $36,481 in June,” Blasingame said. “Year to date we are at $350,297 – about $64,000 above budget.”
In other action the New Site Town Council:
• Heard of a resident’s inquiry into changing the name of a street. Currently New Site has no policy on the matter but Tallapoosa County’s policy includes fees going to the E911 board and the county for address changes and work on affected deeds. Also 75% of residents along a given road or street are required to agree with the change.
• Learned there will be a LifeSouth Blood Drive at town hall from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
• Will wait until the new fiscal year before purchasing a new vehicle for use by the senior program and the water department as there are no more sport utility vehicles available under the state bid program until then.
• Learned the senior center is hosting a yard sale from 7 a.m. to noon July 27.
• Was reminded the budgeting process was starting. “It is getting togetherclose to budget time,” Blasingame said. “Shelia (Fuller, town clerk) and I will be getting the first of August to start putting a rough draft together.” Blasingame asked councilmembers to bring forward ideas and proposals for the budget.
• Learned letters were prepared to seek easements for the extension of the water system along Big Woods Road and the system extension will work similarly to what was done on County Road 79. “We have sent in for a couple grants,” Blasingame said. “We are getting positive feedback so hopefully we will get some help. We hope to do it in the fall and winter months.”
• Learned a grant application for the senior center will be sent off next month.
The next meeting of the New Site Town Council is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.