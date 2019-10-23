The New Site Town Council will come together for the second time in a week for a work session to discuss how to bring costs for the medical clinic into budget.
At Monday’s council meeting, the council approved the work session to bring together parties involved in the project.
“The architect and a representative from AAA General Contractor will be there,” Mayor Phil Blasingame said. “It is the first meeting since we opened bids on the project. We are looking to discuss ways to bring down the costs of the building.”
Earlier this month the town council approved awarding the low bid of $724,500 to the Alexander City contractor. The bid is over the estimated $550,000.
“We are approving to go ahead and negotiate to try and get a lower price,” councilmember Michael East said at the Oct. 7 meeting.
Councilmember Mickey Carter said at the Oct. 7 meeting, “We are not going to fund the project yet. We are approving the low bid and negotiate from there.”
Blasingame said the town ended the fiscal year in good shape.
“In the general fund we ended the year with a surplus of $49,870,” Blasingame said. “We had total revenues of $447,628. We had a good year.”
New Site’s water department funds are separate from the general fund and Blasingame said the water department did well also.
“We had a real good year,” Blasingame said. “Water revenues totaled $442,363 and we had a surplus of $66,650.”
The council declared two of the town’s vehicles as surplus to allow them to be sold. The council also approved purchasing replacement vehicles. The town will be selling a 2010 Chevrolet Impala and purchasing a 2020 Traverse from low bidder McKelvey Chevrolet. The town will also sell its 2014 Ford F-150 police vehicle and purchase a new vehicle from low bidder McKelvey Chevrolet.
In other action the New Site Town Council:
• Approved a contract with T&T Landscape for landscape services for town hall and the senior center at an annual cost of $4,500 to be paid for from TREC funds.
• Approved allowing elected officials participating in the Local Government Health Insurance Program. Under the program councilmembers can participate but the town will not provide any matching funds. The official will have to pay the full premium.
• Declined to participate in the 2020 Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday.
• Declined to participate in the Alabama firefighters cancer program as it is designed for full-time firefighters.
• Heard LifeSouth will hold a blood drive in the New Site Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
• Learned supplies for the Big Woods Road water project have been ordered and work should start in the next two weeks.
• Was reminded the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission is hosting its annual meeting Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Longleaf Botanical Gardens in Anniston.
• Approved minutes from the Oct. 7 meeting.
The next meeting of the New Site Town Council is at 5 p.m. Nov. 4.