The New Site Town Council announced Monday it is developing plans for 2021-22 to bring town water to the Simpson Road area. New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame said the town is still looking into if it’s possible and how to afford it.
“We think that that is a good project and we’d like to see that area get town water,” Blasingame said. “We’re not saying that it can’t happen or won’t happen. We got to start doing our due diligence to do this and the first thing is getting the engineer up here and start going through all the ins and outs and come up with a cost analysis.”
The water project would be next after the medical clinic and pharmacy and senior center projects are complete. Those are in the grant process.
The town will send letters to the 49 Simpson Road residences explaining the potential project to garner the interest in having town water.
Blasingame said fall is the grant-writing time frame for the project and the town has already talked to the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission about writing the proposal for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund grant. The grant would not be approved until 2021, if at all.
“We have very good success with (the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission) and they are aware what we’re thinking about doing and they said they will just need a write up, a cost analysis and a budget so they can put it in their proposal,” Blasingame said.
After an engineer looks at implementing the system, the council will hold a work session to discuss it. Blasingame said he has already talked to Alabama State Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) about the project.
“Nothing’s guaranteed when it comes to grant money but you spread the word,” Blasingame said. “We’re going to explore it and see what’s possible.”
In other action, the town council:
• Swore in Cory Clark to the Place 4 seat. He replaced Leslie Wingler, who resigned in December.
• Voted 4-1 to approve raising the mayor’s salary to $400 per month but keep council pay at $120 per month for the November 2020. Councilmember Toby Hanson voted against it while Blasingame abstained. Blasingame said the council had to vote to make it an ordinance even though it approved the salaries at its last meeting to make it law.
•Unanimously accepted the 2018-19 audit, which showed $8,275 in growth from the previous fiscal year.
• Was updated on the medical clinic and pharmacy grant process. Blasingame said public notices were placed in three public locations and will be up through Tuesday. Then an environmental assessment will be sent to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA). The notice to bid will be issued when it’s definitely approved.
“It’s just been a waiting process,” Blasingame said.
• Was updated on the senior center CDBG and ADECA grant process. The town is completing its letter of conditional commitment requirements, according to Blasingame.
• Tabled a vote on buying a new lawn mower to replace the town’s Hustle Super Z mower
• Voted unanimously to pay $5,467.64 to Turner Fence, which moved a fence at the recreation park ball field
• Was reminded to fill out 2019 Statement of Economic Interest forms, which are for elected office candidates to disclose personal investments, interest in real property, sources of incomes, gifts, loans and business positions. The forms are due April 20.
• Was reminded town hall will be closed for Presidents’ Day on Feb. 17, so the next town council meeting will be at 5 p.m. Feb. 18.