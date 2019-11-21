Comedian Jody Fuller teased seniors Wednesday before they could enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.
Fuller was at the New Site Senior Center to bring laughs for its monthly luncheon. Fuller was no stranger to the crowd. He is member of the Eagle Creek Baptist Church and has family connections to the Elder community, many of which frequent the center. He even poked a little fun at Elder native Glenn Fuller who Jody is related to.
“He is my uncle,” Jody said. “At one point he was mayor of New Site, principal of the New Site School and a deer processor. He did a good job with deer and ‘hawgs.’”
And it didn’t stop there. He picked on Jody picked on himself having roots in the Elder community and Elder Road.
“I’m kin to everyone on that road,” Fuller said. “Both sets of my grandparents are from that road – the Fullers and Washburns.”
Fuller said he was born and raised in Opelika but his family is from Tallapoosa County. He returned to his roots in the last few years to live with his family.
Senior center director Jan Kennedy knew Fuller would be a big hit. More than 50 seniors were in attendance for the meal.
“I figured it would be a big crowd,” Kennedy said. “Jody is a big draw.”
Kennedy even got in on the fun introducing Fuller to the crowd.
“We normally have our monthly luncheon on the third Wednesday,” she said. “We moved it up because y’all will be cooking next week.”
New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame is proud to see where the senior center is today. It started two years ago with just a few members.
“We had an idea but didn’t know exactly what to do,” Blasingame said. “Y’all have done a fantastic job.”
Blasingame said the town is seeking funding to renovate the center applying for state and federal funds.
“We are still going through the grant process,” Blasingame told the seniors. “We are hoping to renovate this building.”
Blasingame told seniors the medical clinic should break ground at the first of the year and hopes everyone supports the initiative. Lunch finally arrived but Fuller had to get in one last joke picking on New Site for an appetizer.
“Before you can get a clinic, you got to have a Mexican restaurant and a Dollar General,” Fuller said. “You’re well on your way.”
After a meal of dressing, yams, beans and collard greens Fuller returned to the podium to deliver dessert.
“I’m convinced at the end of time there will be three things,” Fuller said. “Cockroaches, Dollar Generals and Alexander Shunnarah signs.”