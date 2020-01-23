In the last year, the Town of New Site has gotten even further in the black, which the council learned Tuesday by reviewing its fiscal year 2018-19 audit Tuesday. The 2018-19 fund balance, which is the difference between what the town owns and what it owes to other parties, was $605,464 in comparison to FY 2017-18’s $597,189, according to the annual audit from Henry Dunlap of Hare & Dunlap CPA Group.
This all means the city has more money to spend outside what they budgeted.
The town’s sales tax revenue was $234,598 compared to 2017-18’s $215,123 and total tax revenue, which also includes gas and beer and wine taxes, was $275,246 compared to $245,405. New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame attributed the increase due to funding projects through grants.
“One thing I always talk about anytime I come up with a project is to find a source of funding,” Blasingame said. “We want to know where the money’s coming from before we vote to (use) it.”
The town accumulated more than $700,000 in grant funding in three years, according to Blasingame.
“All in all I thought it was very good for as much money as (the town) spent,” Dunlap said.
The town has $82,872 in restricted cash, meaning it can’t be spent unless there’s an unexpected debt or emergency, Dunlap said.
“That’s the argument; the money is there unless something comes up,” Dunlap said.
Blasingame said the town invested a lot of money working on the medical clinic expected to break ground in April and upgrading its water system.
“I’m very happy about that,” Blasingame said. “We want sound fiscal management and we want to put money back into the community.”
Blasingame said the town is conscious about how it uses funds from outside resources versus its own money.
“That’s a team effort, our employees (had) a great effort,” Blasingame said.