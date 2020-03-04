The New Site Town Council joined the 21st century last week after creating a Facebook page. Councilmember Cory Clark, who works in Russell Medical’s marketing department, set up the page for the town to announce events and projects.
Mayor Phil Blasingame said he doesn’t understand the social media platform but knows it will be used.
“I don’t need Facebook,” Blasingame said. “A lot of people live by that thing. That’s how a lot of people keep up. They don’t read the newspaper. They don’t watch the news but they do that.”
Clark started the page Saturday and it has 98 likes as of Monday evening. Some posts include a video of Blasingame talking about the health clinic and pharmacy updates and the town’s time capsule project.
“I’ve actually heard about it in the public people saying they’re happy that we’re doing that,” Clark said. “We have a calendar in there with events so we can put up events like the time capsule in there. People know what’s coming up.”
Blasingame also hopes to use the page to promote local sports games such as baseball and have other departments also announce events. New Site police department chief Philip Weddle joked he’ll contact Clark when there are cows blocking the local roads.
Blasingame hopes to use the page to share positive news.
“We want to put things out there that we’re wanting our community to know about,” Blasingame said. “We’ll add to it and use it. Cory does it with his employer. Like it or not people use it.”
Clark hopes to use the page for the upcoming U.S. Census to inform others about participating in it.
“As long as you don’t spam people with lots of stuff (it’s fine),” Clark said.
In addition to discussing spreading news, Blasingame also announced Alabama Department of Transportation’s plan to repave a New Site road. He was recently contacted by ALDOT, which plans to accept bids to pave Highway 22 from the Hillabee Bridge to the Clay County line in the fall.
The department will also convert the four-lane highway to three lanes which include a turn lane in the middle.
“The state decides that,” Blasingame said. “We don’t have a say in that.”
In other action, the town council:
• Approved purchasing a new edge trimmer
• Approved selling a police department 2014 Ford F-150 to the Tallapoosa County Highway Department for $16,000. The town sells vehicles with more than 100,000 miles for better cash return, according to Blasingame.
The police department recently bought a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado for $40,000, according to Weddle.
• Was updated on the medical clinic grant. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) approved the grant Saturday and the town plans to post a notice to let for bid. The bid openings, which are when the town will open envelops with offers from contractors, are scheduled for March 17.
• Was updated on the Community Development Block Grant/ADECA grant for the senior center. The town is waiting for the letter of conditional commitment to be approved to proceed.
• Approved closing its Town Chase credit card account and opening an account with River Bank & Trust. Town clerk Shelia Fuller uses the credit card to buy office supplies. Blasingame abstained from the vote because he works at the Alexander City branch.
• Was reminded the town’s time capsule ceremony will be held 2:30 p.m. March 22 at town hall.