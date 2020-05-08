Many municipalities and even the legislators are being cautious when it comes to financial planning for the coming months due to the potential economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus crisis.
Officials in New Site are being cautious but are optimistic, as the town’s main revenue sources will keep funding level. After Monday’s New Site Town Council meeting, Mayor Phil Blasingame said he feels good about future revenues.
“We are fortunate to have our two main entities that generate sales tax, Piggly Wiggly and Dollar General,” Blasingame said. “I know a lot places are projecting revenue declines, but we have seen an uptick.”
Blasingame said the town’s two small restaurants have slowed because of the lack of dine-in service due to Gov. Kay Ivey’s various states of emergency, but Piggly Wiggly and Dollar General have filled the gap from lack of business at the restaurants. Blasingame said he believes sales tax revenue will improve as Ivey relaxes restrictions on restaurants.
“They are wanting to get back in there and serve in house the moment Ivey lifts restrictions,” Blasingame said. “They are ready to reopen.”
Blasingame informed the council the town’s general fund has had $60,000 more in revenue in the general than expenses in this fiscal year.
“Our water fund is even better,” Blasingame said.
Blasingame said AAA General Contractors broke ground on the town’s medical clinic Wednesday and there are plans for a groundbreaking with Russell Medical and Jacksons’ Pharmacy. Blasingame said Sept. 1 is the anticipated completion date.
The health clinic is not the only project the town has going. Blasingame said renovations to the senior center will happen soon.
“Plans have been delayed a little as the architects are working from home,” Blasingame said. “They should have the drawings finished (today) and are planning on advertising it for bid next week.”
Blasingame said town attorney Mack Clayton reviewed documents related to a one-time lease payment of $230,000 from American Tower for leaving a cell tower on town property. The town already has the funds allocated.
“We will use it to pay down the cost of the health clinic,” Blasingame said. “The lease payments will service the debt, so we will not have to worry about the loan on the clinic.”
The town is looking at extending its water system again but will wait until at 2021 when the health clinic and senior center projects are complete and to see where the economy settles as the pandemic hopefully ends.
“We are going to catch our breath for a little bit,” Blasingame said.
He said the town will not charge late fees or disconnect water for non-payment for the next 60 days.
“We have had some customers who are delinquent and never been delinquent before,” Blasingame said. “We are just trying to help where we can.”
Blasingame said everyone anticipates Ivey relaxing some restrictions next week and said the directors of the senior center and youth sports will present their plans for continuing programs at the next council meeting.
“Youth sports plans on having a full spring season,” Blasingame said. “It might be interesting at the senior center. In either case, we want to hear how it will be done. We are going to keep it as safe as possible and as clean as possible.”