Construction on New Site Health Complex will be complete in about six weeks Mayor Phil Blasingame said in a town council meeting this Monday, after some minor COVID-19-related delays in the supply chain.
The full-service center, run by Russell Medical, will be staffed with its own doctor and nurse five days a week.
The complex will also house a drive-thru pharmacy run by Jackson Drugs, a family-owned drug store based in Alexander City.
“We anticipate being able to hand the keys to Russell Medical and Jackson Drugs by Dec. 1,” Blasingame said.
Blasingame said the center will make healthcare more accessible to local residents.
“We’ve got a lot of senior citizens up there and that will help them not have to go as far,” he added. “We’re in a rural area so we’re excited about that.”
Also on the Town of New Site Council meeting agenda:
• Discussion of finances for Simpson Road, where the town plans to extend its water supply by 2021. Grant application periods will be in November and February.
• An update on senior center renovations, which is being funded with a $200,000 grant. The new center, located in the old elementary school building, will be completed this month but will not be reopened until state restrictions on gatherings are lifted.
• Conditional approval of a grant for energy-efficient retrofits. This includes new heating and cooling system for the fire department and heating for the gymnasium.
• Budget discussion for the community Christmas celebration, which will take place Dec. 8 at New Site Town Hall.