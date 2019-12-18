A crowd gathered for the New Site Town Council meeting to celebrate and to hear a little bad news.
“I have found out how to attract a crowd for council meetings,” Mayor Phil Blasingame joked. “It’s one of two things — talk annexation or free food.”
Monday night the crowd gathered for finger foods following the meeting to be shared with town officials but not before Blasingame shared news about needing to rebid the town’s health clinic and the resignation of a councilmember. He said for the town to get the $200,000 grant from Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), it needs to rescind a contract the town already approved with AAA General Contractors Inc. following a bid process.
“Our grant had been in Washington for 10 months,” Blasingame said. “We thought we weren’t going to get it so we decided to see if we could afford it on our own.”
Blasingame said the town started the bid process then was awarded the grant. ADECA officials told Blasingame an environmental permit was needed before the town could proceed to bid. Blasingame asked ADECA about pausing things and completing the necessary steps but ADECA said that was not its policy and the only way to get the grant funds was to back up and do the missing work. Blasingame said doing this will keep the town in good graces with the state agency as it has other grants funding projects in New Site still.
“I talked to the guys at AAA (General Contractors Inc.) and they understand as they do a lot of government work at Fort Rucker,” Blasingame said. “We want to make sure we always do things by the rules. (ADECA) understands why we did what we did.”
Blasingame said once ADECA is satisfied, the town will need to rebid the project for approximately $2,500.
Councilmember Leslie Wingler resigned as a councilmember because of health insurance. The council voted to allow councilmembers to sign up for health insurance the town offers its employees with councilmembers paying the entire cost. Wingler said he is listed as a dependent on his wife’s insurance with the same provider and if he were to continue as a councilmember, he would be required to take the insurance at a cost of $1,300 per month.
Wingler said he hates to resign.
“I enjoyed it,” Wingler said to the council. “I hate this happened. I love y’all but I don’t love y'all that much.”
Wingler said he will continue to serve the community in ways he can.
Councilmembers and Blasingame said they are proud of Wingler’s efforts since he was appointed to the council after former councilmember Bree Walton moved from the area.
“You have done an outstanding job in the time you have been here,” Blasingame said.
State law allows the council to appoint someone to the position. The town took applications for Walton’s replacement and selected within 90 days of the position being declared vacant. If it goes vacant beyond 90 days, Gov. Kay Ivey could appoint the replacement. Regardless the positions are up for vote in August municipal elections.
Councilmember Michael East said the council will need to look into if it wants to pay extra to allow employees to be moved to Tier 1 state benefits. The council has until February to decide because of legislation passed in Montgomery.
The council approved to move four maturing certificates of deposit at Wells Fargo Bank in the amounts of $10,610.99 for the water department; $10,610.99 for the general fund, $7,952.14 for the water department replacement; and $15,904.28 for water debt service to Valley Bank at 1.8% for 13 months. River Bank & Trust quoted a rate of 1.75% for seven months and 1.12% for 12 months. Wells Fargo Bank quoted 1.5% on nine months and .15% on 12 months.
Blasingame who works at River Bank & Trust did not vote in matter.
“I abstain,” Blasingame said. “I will abstain on any of the banking stuff.”
The council learned a water sample had been submitted from the Big Woods Road water project and almost all work was complete.
“We want to thank (Tallapoosa County) commissioner (John) McKelvey for helping with the progress,” Blasingame said. “He expedited the whole process. We thought it was going to be three or four months to get the work done.”
Blasingame said he wants to see the town do a time capsule in the spring to be opened by town officials in 2070.
“I think it will be interesting to see in 50 years,” Blasingame said.
Blasingame joked about not being around in 50 years for the mayor in 2070 to read his letter but East plans to be around.
“I’m going to write a letter to myself so I can open it,” East said.
In other action the New Site Town Council:
• Approved donating $5,000 to Horseshoe Bend School to used by the football, baseball, softball and cheerleading programs. The money was approved in the budget.
• Was reminded town hall will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas and it will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s
• Learned the senior center has a luncheon today
• Learned the new town vehicle and police vehicle are ordered and en route
• Was reminded LifeSouth will hold a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at town hall
The next meeting of the New Site Town Council is at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.