A brief pause on construction of the health clinic and pharmacy in New Site should not stop the fall completion.
New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame informed the New Site Town Council at last Monday’s meeting about issues causing the delay.
“It hadn’t gone as fast as I would have liked,” Blasingame said. “We had a meeting with the builders and architect.”
The meeting was prompted after an inspection by engineers.
“The engineer discovered one section of footing was incorrect,” Blasingame said. “It was at the wrong level. It has now been corrected.”
Blasingame said AAA General Contractors assured him the delay won’t create other issues.
“They assured us everything would still be on time,” Blasingame said.
A renovation contract with Douglas Contractors of Vincent has been signed for improvements to the senior center. Blasingame said work should start Aug. 3.
Councilmembers are concerned about the New Site Ambulance Service that operates under the New Site Volunteer Fire Department. Blasingame said the department has been having issues with the ambulance and looking for solutions.
“We have a void here and we are trying to fix it,” Blasingame said. “I have been talking with (Ivy Creek Healthcare CEO) Mike Bruce and Tallapoosa EMS about it. We are offering space in the fire department to house them.”
The council is still discussing changing current employees on Tier 2 retirement to Tier 1. The move would cost the town approximately $3,200 and would require employees to deduct more from their checks for retirement but would allow employees to retire earlier with larger retirement checks.
The council approved a COVID-19 protocol for employee quarantine and testing.
“We didn’t have one in place,” Blasingame said. “We wanted one just in case we had an employee come into contact or test positive.”
In other action the New Site Town Council also:
• Approved minutes of the July 6 meeting
• Appointed town clerk Sheila Fuller municipal election manager
The next meeting of the New Site Town Council is at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.